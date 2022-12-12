We all want blessings from the Lord. We ask for His help and His protection any time we are in need—and we expect them on a daily basis. In the Old Testament, people could be blessed by merely being good to God’s people. “Now the LORD had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will show thee: And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.” (Genesis 12:1-3, KJV). Even after Joseph was sold into slavery, God was with him and because the Egyptians were good to him, they were blessed too. “And it came to pass from the time that he had made him overseer in his house, and over all that he had, that the LORD blessed the Egyptian’s house for Joseph’s sake; and the blessing of the LORD was upon all that he had in the house, and in the field.” (Gen 39:5).
Being obedient to God’s commands also brought forth blessings. The land was to be rested every seventh year. All the people had to do was ask how they would eat during that year if they did not sow crops for harvesting, and the Lord would provide. “And if ye shall say, What shall we eat the seventh year? behold, we shall not sow, nor gather in our increase: Then I will command my blessing upon you in the sixth year, and it shall bring forth fruit for three years.” (Lev 25:20-21).
The Lord made it very clear regarding His blessings. “Behold, I set before you this day a blessing and a curse; A blessing, if ye obey the commandments of the LORD your God, which I command you this day: And a curse, if ye will not obey the commandments of the LORD your God, but turn aside out of the way which I command you this day, to go after other gods, which ye have not known.” (Deut 11:26-28).
These Old Testament blessings are for us today also--through Christ. “That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Jesus Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith.” (Gal 3:14). Every time that Jesus blessed--miracles happened. Thousands were fed, because He blessed a few pieces of bread and a couple of fish. Many were healed of blindness, lameness, and demon possessions. Still today, He wants to bless us; He is waiting for us to see that this world has nothing to offer without Him in our hearts. He is waiting to bless us. “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” (Matt 18:20). “And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it. If ye love me, keep my commandments.” (John 14:13-15). Also, just like in the Old Testament times, we are to keep His commandments in order to be in communion with Christ.
Just as in the Old Testament, people today will receive blessings and cursings from God because of how they treat His people. Jesus said, “For whosoever shall give you a cup of water to drink in my name, because ye belong to Christ, verily I say unto you, he shall not lose his reward. And whosoever shall offend one of these little ones that believe in me, it is better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he were cast into the sea.” (Mark 9:41-42). We often ask the Lord to bless someone in a special way, just because they were kind to us or helped us when we needed it.
We are always blessed because of our faith in Jesus. He promised, “And blessed is he, whosoever shall not be offended in me.” (Luke 7:23). We are even blessed for reading the Holy Bible, “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” (Rev 1:3). Jesus is the ultimate blessing, for in Him there is eternal life. John witnessed the things to come and wrote them down in our Book of Revelation, letting us know (even today) that God is the Holy and Living God. The Lamb of God, Jesus Christ, will forever be praised. “And every creature which is in heaven, and on the earth, and under the earth, and such as are in the sea, and all that are in them, heard I saying, Blessing, and honour, and glory, and power, be unto him that sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb for ever and ever.” (Rev 5:13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.