As Peter and John (son of Zebedee) were going to the temple at the hour of prayer (about 3pm), they came upon a man begging for alms. The man was in his forties and had been crippled since birth. He was laid daily at the temple gate called Beautiful (probably the Nicanor Gate), by others so he could receive daily alms. “Now Peter and John went up together into the temple at the hour of prayer, being the ninth hour. And a certain man lame from his mother’s womb was carried, whom they laid daily at the gate of the temple which is called Beautiful, to ask alms of them that entered into the temple; Who seeing Peter and John about to go into the temple asked an alms.” (Acts 3:1-3, KJV).
Peter stopped, looked at the man, and told him to look at him. Of course, the lame man gave Peter his undivided attention, because he was expecting a hand-out, literally. Peter spoke the truth, saying he did not have silver or gold (money), but he would share what he had — the Holy Spirit! “And Peter, fastening his eyes upon him with John, said, Look on us. And he gave heed unto them, expecting to receive something of them. Then Peter said, Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk.” (Acts 3:4-6).
However, he does not stop there. He could have easily said this and walked away; the man would still have been healed. Peter reflects the Light of Christ by reaching out and helping the man to his feet. “And he took him by the right hand, and lifted him up: and immediately his feet and ankle bones received strength. And he leaping up stood, and walked, and entered with them into the temple, walking, and leaping, and praising God. And all the people saw him walking and praising God.” (Acts 3:7-9). He shows his heart of compassion, love, and friendship in Christ with this action. Although not detailed, we can imagine that Peter’s bold and outgoing nature would have led him to laugh for the Lord with the man’s enthusiasm. We can further imagine Peter’s heart weeping with joy in being part of the Savior’s healing.
Peter and John go into the temple with the healed man and see the amazement in the crowd gathered around. “And they knew that it was he which sat for alms at the Beautiful gate of the temple: and they were filled with wonder and amazement at that which had happened unto him.” (Acts 3:10). Peter gives a sermon, explaining the Scriptures, laying Jesus’ crucifixion at their feet (and to their blame) and gives Christ all of the glory for healing this man. He only mentions himself one time in the first person, and then only to show them that he understands how they feel. “And now, brethren, I wot that through ignorance ye did it, as did also your rulers. But those things, which God before had shown by the mouth of all his prophets, that Christ should suffer, he hath so fulfilled. Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.” (Acts 3:17-19). The rest of the sermon was to bring repentance and forgiveness in Christ. He reflects his words, his deeds, and his heart (and theirs) toward Christ—not himself. Five thousand were saved! “Howbeit many of them which heard the word believed; and the number of the men was about five thousand.” (Acts 4:4).
This healing was vital in God’s plan as Peter and John were to be brought before the Sanhedrin to be rebuked for preaching and healing in Jesus’ name. Our brother Peter, who denied Christ three times while Jesus was before the elders, now filled with the Holy Spirit, would never deny Christ again!
They rejoiced in knowing full well that Jesus Christ of Nazareth would NEVER deny them, so they would witness of Him wherever they went; it was just as important as life itself. However, we must note Peter’s prayer which shows us that, even though he is determined to witness for Jesus always, he is also mindful of his own human weakness. For what does he ask for? Boldness of speech. “And now, Lord, behold their threatenings: and grant unto thy servants, that with all boldness they may speak thy word, By stretching forth thine hand to heal; and that signs and wonders may be done by the name of thy holy child Jesus. And when they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were assembled together; and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake the word of God with boldness.” (Acts 4:29-31).
A man who seemed so boisterous as he walked with Christ, a man who never forgot his triple denial of Christ, was so open-hearted and so humble in his heart’s desire to be bold with his witness. What a prayer that should be prayed by us every day. Again, Peter rejects any power of his own, but affirms power is Jesus’ name. What a prayer that was answered! Yet, it was not the first time this prayer was made, for Jesus had prayed for Peter also. “And the Lord said, Simon, Simon, behold, Satan hath desired to have you, that he may sift you as wheat: But I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not: and when thou art converted, strengthen thy brethren.” (Luke 22:31-32). Peter’s future leadership role in Acts was foreshadowed in Luke’s Gospel in the account of his calling, in his frequent acts as spokesman, and to Jesus’ statement of His special prayer for Peter.
Even today, our trials, temptations, and acts of repentance, are foreshadows of the works we will do for God in the name of Jesus Christ. Part of our training by the Lord is to show us our weaknesses. Acknowledging our weaknesses and our failures encourages us to rely on God alone to overcome them for His glory and honor. He is faithful to help us through each trial as we grow in Him — to glorify Him with our lives. He faithfully fulfills His promise to send us the Holy Spirit — the Comforter — when we most need Him.
