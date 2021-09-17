We find that only three people in the Bible asked the question, “Who am I?” All three were devoted servants of God in the Old Testament. Can you guess who they were, and what prompted them to ask this question?
The first one was Moses. When God commanded Moses to go to the Pharaoh of Egypt and demand that he let God’s people go, Moses wanted to know, “Who am I?” In other words, he felt that he was unqualified to make such demands on the leader of the country in which they were living. “And Moses said unto God, Who am I, that I should go unto Pharaoh, and that I should bring forth the children of Israel out of Egypt? And he said, Certainly I will be with thee; and this shall be a token unto thee, that I have sent thee: When thou hast brought forth the people out of Egypt, ye shall serve God upon this mountain.” (Exodus 3:11-12, KJV). God assured Moses that he indeed was somebody (the somebody,) because God would be with him.
As David was growing in favor with God and mankind, he too asked the same question. He asked King Saul, “Who am I?” Even though he had taken up the challenge of the king, fought hard, and won the competition by killing Goliath; David felt that he was unqualified to partake of the prize—the King’s daughter as a wife. “And Saul said to David, Behold my elder daughter Merab, her will I give thee to wife: only be thou valiant for me, and fight the LORD'S battles. For Saul said, Let not mine hand be upon him, but let the hand of the Philistines be upon him. And David said unto Saul, Who am I? and what is my life, or my father's family in Israel, that I should be son-in-law to the king? But it came to pass at the time when Merab Saul's daughter should have been given to David, that she was given unto Adriel the Meholathite to wife.” (I Sam 18:17-19).
David would ask God this question several times in his lifetime. After he had accumulated much wealth and properties, David wanted to build a house for the Lord. He asked the prophet Nathan if it would be okay. (This story is found in 2 Samuel chapter 7 and in I Chronicles chapter 17). Nathan’s reply was, “Then Nathan said unto David, Do all that is in thine heart; for God is with thee.” (I Chron 17:2). However, God had a different response. “And it came to pass the same night, that the word of God came to Nathan, saying, Go and tell David my servant, Thus saith the LORD, Thou shalt not build me an house to dwell in: For I have not dwelt in an house since the day that I brought up Israel unto this day; but have gone from tent to tent, and from one tabernacle to another. Wheresoever I have walked with all Israel, spake I a word to any of the judges of Israel, whom I commanded to feed my people, saying, Why have ye not built me an house of cedars? Now therefore thus shalt thou say unto my servant David, Thus saith the LORD of hosts, I took thee from the sheepcote, even from following the sheep, that thou shouldest be ruler over my people Israel: And I have been with thee whithersoever thou hast walked, and have cut off all thine enemies from before thee, and have made thee a name like the name of the great men that are in the earth. Also I will ordain a place for my people Israel, and will plant them, and they shall dwell in their place, and shall be moved no more; neither shall the children of wickedness waste them any more, as at the beginning, And since the time that I commanded judges to be over my people Israel. Moreover I will subdue all thine enemies. Furthermore I tell thee that the LORD will build thee an house.” I Chron 17:3-10).
Furthermore, God made a promise to David, which would certainly be fulfilled. “And it shall come to pass, when thy days be expired that thou must go to be with thy fathers, that I will raise up thy seed after thee, which shall be of thy sons; and I will establish his kingdom. He shall build me an house, and I will establish his throne for ever. I will be his father, and he shall be my son: and I will not take my mercy away from him, as I took it from him that was before thee: But I will settle him in mine house and in my kingdom for ever: and his throne shall be established for evermore. According to all these words, and according to all this vision, so did Nathan speak unto David.” (I Chron 17:11-15).
Being the humble servant that he was, David went straight and sat down to talk with God. David not only asked the question, “Who am I?” but he also pointed out that even though it was a great and wonderful thing to him, it was a small thing for God to accomplish. “And David the king came and sat before the LORD, and said, Who am I, O LORD God, and what is mine house, that thou hast brought me hitherto? And yet this was a small thing in thine eyes, O God; for thou hast also spoken of thy servant's house for a great while to come, and hast regarded me according to the estate of a man of high degree, O LORD God. What can David speak more to thee for the honour of thy servant? for thou knowest thy servant. O LORD, for thy servant's sake, and according to thine own heart, hast thou done all this greatness, in making known all these great things. O LORD, there is none like thee, neither is there any God beside thee, according to all that we have heard with our ears.” (I Chron 17:16-20).
He went on to add in his prayer, “Therefore now, LORD, let the thing that thou hast spoken concerning thy servant and concerning his house be established for ever, and do as thou hast said. Let it even be established, that thy name may be magnified for ever, saying, The LORD of hosts is the God of Israel, even a God to Israel: and let the house of David thy servant be established before thee. For thou, O my God, hast told thy servant that thou wilt build him an house: therefore thy servant hath found in his heart to pray before thee. And now, LORD, thou art God, and hast promised this goodness unto thy servant: Now therefore let it please thee to bless the house of thy servant, that it may be before thee for ever: for thou blessest, O LORD, and it shall be blessed for ever.” (I Chron 17:23-27).
When David explained the promise to his son Solomon many years later and showed him the storehouse of supplies and funds for building God’s house, he said, “All this, said David, the LORD made me understand in writing by his hand upon me, even all the works of this pattern. And David said to Solomon his son, Be strong and of good courage, and do it: fear not, nor be dismayed: for the LORD God, even my God, will be with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee, until thou hast finished all the work for the service of the house of the LORD.” (I Chron 28:19-20). David made these public proclamations to Solomon and all of the congregation of God’s people and reminded them of the question, “ Now therefore, our God, we thank thee, and praise thy glorious name. But who am I, and what is my people, that we should be able to offer so willingly after this sort? for all things come of thee, and of thine own have we given thee.” (I Chron 29:13-14).
As Solomon began to make arrangements to build the promised House for God, he was determined to give it his all to make it the most beautiful and glorious building ever to be built. He said, “And the house which I build is great: for great is our God above all gods. But who is able to build him an house, seeing the heaven and heaven of heavens cannot contain him? who am I then, that I should build him an house, save only to burn sacrifice before him?” (II Chron 2:5-6). Therefore, Solomon sent for the most experienced and skilled laborers and the most elite trees and supplies that could be found.
All three of these men loved, trusted, and honored God with their lives. They were all three highly favored and blessed by God; and yet, all three were humble enough to realize that without God, they were nothing. Do we realize the same about ourselves today? Who are you? Are you anything without God?
