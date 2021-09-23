As Peter and John were going to the temple at the hour of prayer (about 3pm), they came upon a man begging for alms. The man was in his forties and had been crippled since birth. He was laid daily at the temple gate (called Beautiful) by others, so he could receive daily alms.
Peter stopped, looked at the man, and told him to look at him (Peter.) Of course, the lame man gave Peter his undivided attention, because he was expecting a hand-out, literally. Peter spoke the truth, saying he did not have silver or gold (money), but he would share what he had—the Holy Spirit! He commanded him to rise up and walk “in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.” (Acts 3:6, KJV). However, he does not stop there. He could have easily said this and walked away; the man would still have been healed. Peter further reflects the Light of Christ by reaching out and helping the man to his feet. He shows his heart of compassion, love, and friendship in Christ with this action. Although not detailed, we can imagine that Peter’s bold and outgoing nature would have led him to share the man’s enthusiasm. We can further imagine Peter’s heart weeping with joy in being part of the Savior’s healing.
Peter and John went into the temple with the healed man and saw the amazement as the crowd gathered around. Peter gives a sermon, explaining the Scriptures, and laying Jesus’ crucifixion at their feet (and to their blame) giving Christ all of the glory for healing this man. He only mentions himself one time in the first person, and then only to show them that he understands how they feel. “And now, brethren, I wot not that through ignorance ye did it, as did also your rulers.” (Acts 3:17). The rest of the sermon was to bring repentance and forgiveness in Christ. He gives his words, his deeds, and his heart (and theirs) toward Christ—not himself. Five thousand were saved!
This healing was vital in God’s plan as Peter and John were to be brought before the Sanhedrin to be rebuked for preaching and healing in Jesus’ name. Our brother Peter, (who had denied Christ three times before His crucifixion) prayed for boldness that he would never deny Christ again! “And now, Lord, behold their threatenings: and grant unto thy servants, that with all boldness they may speak thy word.” (Acts 4:29).
They rejoiced in knowing full well that Jesus Christ of Nazareth would NEVER deny them, so they would witness of Him wherever they went; it was just as important as life itself—even more important than their lives. However, we must note Peter’s prayer which shows us that, even though he is determined to witness for Jesus always, he is also mindful of his own human weakness. For what does he ask for? Boldness of speech.
A man who seems so boisterous (we tend to imagine a large and burly man) who never forgets his triple denial of Christ, so open-hearted—so humble in his heart’s desire to be bold in his witness. What a prayer that should be prayed by us every day. Again, what a prayer that was answered! Yet, it was not the first time this prayer was made, for Jesus prayed for Peter also. “But I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not: and when thou art converted, strengthen thy brethren.” (Luke 22:32). Let us be bold for the Word of the Lord, yet let us always remember that He gives us the strength for our boldness. Like Peter and John, let us speak aloud our witness for Christ Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.