This is a very important question for us to ask ourselves—quite often. Are we being faithful on a daily basis to witness to others about Jesus? In the singular form, we find witness 119 times in the Bible, and in the plural form 45 times. The first example of the usage is by Abraham, when he dug a well. He used sheep as a witness of the fact. “And he said, For these seven ewe lambs shalt thou take of my hand, that they may be a witness unto me, that I have digged this well.” (Gen 21:30, KJV). Later, Jacob used stones to form a pillar as a witness between himself and Laban. “And Laban said to Jacob, Behold this heap, and behold this pillar, which I have cast betwixt me and thee; This heap be witness, and this pillar be witness, that I will not pass over this heap to thee, and that thou shalt not pass over this heap and this pillar unto me, for harm. The God of Abraham, and the God of Nahor, the God of their father, judge betwixt us. And Jacob sware by the fear of his father Isaac.” (Gen 31:51-53).
Of the Ten Commandments, one was intended to clarify that lying is wrong, and we are not to lie about our neighbors. “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour.” (Ex 20:16). When Moses began to have grumblings from the congregation about who had given him and Aaron authority to oversee them, Moses followed God’s instructions and God Himself bore witness to their authority with a magnificent sign—from the Tabernacle of Witness. “And Moses spake unto the children of Israel, and every one of their princes gave him a rod apiece, for each prince one, according to their fathers' houses, even twelve rods: and the rod of Aaron was among their rods. And Moses laid up the rods before the LORD in the tabernacle of witness. And it came to pass, that on the morrow Moses went into the tabernacle of witness; and, behold, the rod of Aaron for the house of Levi was budded, and brought forth buds, and bloomed blossoms, and yielded almonds.” (Num 17:6-8).
Moses called heaven and earth to bear witness if the Israelites did not keep obedience to God. “When thou shalt beget children, and children's children, and ye shall have remained long in the land, and shall corrupt yourselves, and make a graven image, or the likeness of any thing, and shall do evil in the sight of the LORD thy God, to provoke him to anger: I call heaven and earth to witness against you this day, that ye shall soon utterly perish from off the land whereunto ye go over Jordan to possess it; ye shall not prolong your days upon it, but shall utterly be destroyed.” (Deut 4:25-26).
When it became Joshua’s turn to lead the people, he gave them a choice whom they would serve, and they chose to serve God. He told them they would bear witness against themselves, and he also erected a stone to serve as a witness. “And Joshua said unto the people, Ye are witnesses against yourselves that ye have chosen you the LORD, to serve him. And they said, We are witnesses. Now therefore put away, said he, the strange gods which are among you, and incline your heart unto the LORD God of Israel. And the people said unto Joshua, The LORD our God will we serve, and his voice will we obey.
So Joshua made a covenant with the people that day, and set them a statute and an ordinance in Shechem. And Joshua wrote these words in the book of the law of God, and took a great stone, and set it up there under an oak, that was by the sanctuary of the LORD. And Joshua said unto all the people, Behold, this stone shall be a witness unto us; for it hath heard all the words of the LORD which he spake unto us: it shall be therefore a witness unto you, lest ye deny your God. So Joshua let the people depart, every man unto his inheritance.” (Joshua 24:22-28).
John the Baptist’ sole purpose in life was to bear witness of the coming Christ. “There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe. He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light.” (John 1:6-8). Is our sole purpose to bear witness to Christ? “
Yet Jesus said He has greater witness than even John, “But I have greater witness than that of John: for the works which the Father hath given me to finish, the same works that I do, bear witness of me, that the Father hath sent me. And the Father himself, which hath sent me, hath borne witness of me…” (John 5:36-37). Countless times, the Father bore witness that Jesus was His Son through the miracles and signs among the people. Before Jesus ascended into Heaven the last time, He told the Apostles (and us) that we would be His witnesses. “And he said unto them, It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power. But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.
And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight.” (Acts 1:7-9).
Paul reminds us that each of us are indwelled with the Holy Spirit, which bears witness with our spirit to glorify God. “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God.” (Rom 8:16). Later, John validated God’s witness for Christ again, “If we receive the witness of men, the witness of God is greater: for this is the witness of God which he hath testified of his Son. He that believeth on the Son of God hath the witness in himself: he that believeth not God hath made him a liar; because he believeth not the record that God gave of his Son.” (I John 5:9-10).
And the great writer of Hebrews reminds us that we are not alone, we are surrounded by a cloud of witnesses. “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.” (Heb 12:1). Let us do our best to be faithful witnesses for Jesus Christ—the Savior!
