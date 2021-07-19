What does it actually mean when the Bible advises us to be of a contrite spirit? Contrite is usually found associated with being remorsefully humble, in the Old Testament. When we are contrite, it means we are genuinely sorry and repentant of our actions. We do not just say, “Forgive me Lord.” We are actively thinking about the sinful things we have done and are truly acknowledging that we have sinned against God and humankind. We wish we had never done such things, are humbled before God, are asking for forgiveness, and are intent upon never doing such things again.
When we lay out our shortcomings before God and beg for His forgiveness (from our hearts), He is sure to see our broken hearts and forgive us. “The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivereth him out of them all.” (Psa 34:18-19, KJV). Additionally, we are assured that (while we will have many afflictions in this life) we will be delivered by the Lord’s hand. Since Christ bore our sins and died for us, we no longer have to make sacrifices as in the Old Testament days. Yet even in the Old Testament, God was looking at the hearts—not just the outward actions or sacrifices. “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart, O God, thou wilt not despise.” (Psa 51:17). Isaiah reminds us that God is looking for humbleness before Him, and wants to revive us again and again. “For thus saith the high and lofty One that inhabiteth eternity, whose name is Holy; I dwell in the high and holy place, with him also that is of a contrite and humble spirit, to revive the spirit of the humble, and to revive the heart of the contrite ones.” (Isa 57:15).
Jesus promises that if we humble ourselves before God, we will be forgiven and exalted. “Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.” (Matt 18:4); “And whosoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted.” (Matt 23:12). We have all seen or heard stoic apologies that were insincere, and our hearts did not have compassion because of the unrepentance and arrogance that was forthcoming.
God is the same way — He wants sincerity, humbleness, and a contrite heart. When we fully submit ourselves to His forgiveness, He is ready to forgive completely. “But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble. Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded. Be afflicted, and mourn, and weep: let your laughter be turned to mourning, and your joy to heaviness. Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.” (James 4:6-10).
We must also keep in mind that God’s timing is always perfect; and while He is quick to forgive a contrite and humble heart, the lifting up by Him will come in His time. Peter reminds us that God will exalt us in due time — not when we say so. “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time.” (I Peter 5:6).
Therefore, let us throw away our rebellious and stubborn selves and flee to the Lord in humbleness with a contrite heart, in order that we will quickly be forgiven and (in His time) exalted. He who created time itself and each of us in His great timing, will reward us at the most appropriate time also.
