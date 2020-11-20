Have you ever noticed that God uses aunts, uncles, mothers-in-law, step-parents, cousins, and other extended family to fulfill His own promises? Extended family is very important in the Bible, just as it is today.
The Book of Ruth tells of a woman (Naomi) who had two sons and two daughters-in-law. Both sons were killed. One daughter-in-law went back to her home country and Ruth, the other daughter-in-law, insisted on staying with Naomi. They returned to Naomi’s homeland and found a husband for Ruth in Boaz. Throughout this time, Naomi was continually faithful to advise and take care of Ruth. The Lord greatly blessed Naomi’s faithfulness.
“So Boaz took Ruth, and she was his wife: and when he went in unto her, the Lord gave her conception, and she bare a son. And the women said unto Naomi, Blessed be the Lord, which hath not left thee this day without a kinsman, that his name may be famous in Israel. And he shall be unto thee a restorer of thy life, and a nourisher of thine old age: for thy daughter-in-law, which loveth thee, which is better to thee than seven sons, hath borne him. And Naomi took the child, and laid it in her bosom, and became nurse unto it. And the women her neighbours gave it a name, saying, There is a son born to Naomi; and they called his name Obed: he is the father of Jesse, the father of David.” (Ruth 4:13-17, KJV).
Do we give credit where credit is due today? Do we acknowledge and give thanks to the blessing of God in those who took care of us in our times of need? Or, do we quickly forget them when times get better?
In the Book of Esther, we find a faithful uncle named Mordecai.
“And he brought up Hadassah, that is, Esther, his uncle’s daughter: for she had neither father nor mother, and the maid was fair and beautiful; whom Mordecai, when her father and mother were dead, took for his own daughter.” (Est 2:7).
Mordecai loved and cared for Esther, as if she were his own daughter. When the time came for a new bride for the king, a beauty pageant was to take place. Mordecai did all he could to ensure that Esther was among the top choices. When she was chosen and went to live in the King’s palace, Mordecai stood outside of the gate every day to “give watch” that all was well with Esther. Throughout the twists and turns of this book, Mordecai is faithful to Esther and to his people. In the end, Esther took his advice, protected her people, and helped to ensure that Mordecai would also live within the King’s gates and get his own royal privileges. Who has helped you to reach your full potential for the Lord in this life? Have you truly thanked them? Have you done all that you could to give thanks for God’s blessing of having them help you? Do they know you even remember their sacrifices for you?
Additionally, we have King David for an example of “being a man after God’s own heart.” We remember how brothers-in-law (David and Jonathan) were the best of friends (completely loyal to one another). David never forgot this friendship, even after Jonathan’s death. He searched until he found an offspring of Jonathan’s, so that he could honor that friendship from the Lord.
“And Jonathan, Saul’s son, had a son that was lame of his feet. He was five years old when the tidings came of Saul and Jonathan out of Jezreel, and his nurse took him up, and fled: and it came to pass, as she made haste to flee, that he fell, and became lame. And his name was Mephibosheth.” (2 Sam 4:4).
David wanted to serve God by helping someone in Jonathan’s family who needed help.
“And the king said, Is there not yet any of the house of Saul, that I may show the kindness of God unto him? And Ziba said unto the king, Jonathan hath yet a son, which is lame on his feet. And the king said unto him, Where is he? And Ziba said unto the king, Behold, he is in the house of Machir, the son of Ammiel, in Lo-debar. Then king David sent, and fetched him out of the house of Machir, the son of Ammiel, from Lo-debar. Now when Mephibosheth, the son of Jonathan, the son of Saul, was come unto David, he fell on his face, and did reverence. And David said, Mephibosheth. And he answered, Behold thy servant! And David said unto him, Fear not: for I will surely show thee kindness for Jonathan thy father’s sake, and will restore thee all the land of Saul thy father; and thou shalt eat bread at my table continually.” (2 Sam 9:3-7).
Do we go out of our way to find someone to help? Remember these examples during this time of “Thanksgiving,” and truly give thanks — not just in words, but in actions, as well.
