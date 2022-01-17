“For unto every one that hath shall be given, and he shall have abundance: but from him that hath not shall be taken away even that which he hath.” (Matt 25:29, KJV). At first glance, this verse seems to contradict the entire teachings of Christ Jesus, which is a good lesson in and of itself--all Scripture points to the loving nature of God, who wants us to be His obedient children and inherit the kingdom with Christ. Any verse that is taken out of context of this message needs to be prayed over for a better understanding.
The verse comes at the end of Jesus’ parable about the man who gave his servants talents before taking a long journey. One servant is given 5, another 2, and yet another only one talent. When the man returns the first two servants have doubled their talents and are rewarded, but the third servant was afraid and hid his one talent; thereby being chastised and cast away.
The travelling man in the parable is Jesus. He came to earth and offered up Himself for our Salvation, and all of the earth is blessed for it. Every one has talents—talents that come in all shapes and sizes, including musical, mathematical, athletic, scientific, teaching, writing, various skills of industry—the list is endless. When we accept Christ into our hearts, we then have a natural tendency (spiritual desire) to use our talents for the greater good. These can be simple things that mean a lot to someone (like picking up groceries for a shut-in) or big things that do not get noticed as much (like praying without ceasing for someone’s healing or Salvation).
For someone who does not accept and believe in Christ, their talent is theirs alone—they will only share it if the money is right, or the public recognition is there, or if there is something in it for them personally. These are the talents that are selfishly hidden away. They do not see that God has created them with this talent for His own glory in the world.
Proverbs 19:17 says, “He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto the Lord; and that which he hath given away will He pay him again.” Pitying the poor comes in various forms. Someone may be economically poor, physically poor, emotionally poor, or spiritually poor. Our Christian heart sees the need and wants to help. We can help in many ways—financially, physically, emotionally, or spiritually through prayer. It is part of loving our neighbor. When we strive to help in some way, we discover our own talents along the way, talents we did not know we possessed—and both the giver and the receiver are blessed in the Lord.
“He that keepeth the commandment keepeth his own soul, but he that despiseth His ways shall die.” (Prov 19:16). Every time we use our talents in honor of Christ, our own talents and blessings increase, whereas each time we deny using our talents by being selfish – our blessings dry up and our talents lie dormant and eventually die out.
