Jesus told a parable about having patience with our fellowman and how the patience we have with others is viewed by God. “Therefore is the kingdom of heaven likened unto a certain king, which would take account of his servants. And when he had begun to reckon, one was brought unto him, which owed him ten thousand talents. But forasmuch as he had not to pay, his lord commanded him to be sold, and his wife, and children, and all that he had, and payment to be made. The servant therefore fell down, and worshipped him, saying, Lord, have patience with me, and I will pay thee all. Then the lord of that servant was moved with compassion, and loosed him, and forgave him the debt. But the same servant went out, and found one of his fellowservants, which owed him an hundred pence: and he laid hands on him, and took him by the throat, saying, Pay me that thou owest. And his fellowservant fell down at his feet, and besought him, saying, Have patience with me, and I will pay thee all. And he would not: but went and cast him into prison, till he should pay the debt. So when his fellowservants saw what was done, they were very sorry, and came and told unto their lord all that was done. Then his lord, after that he had called him, said unto him, O thou wicked servant, I forgave thee all that debt, because thou desiredst me: Shouldest not thou also have had compassion on thy fellowservant, even as I had pity on thee? And his lord was wroth, and delivered him to the tormentors, till he should pay all that was due unto him. So likewise shall my heavenly Father do also unto you, if ye from your hearts forgive not every one his brother their trespasses.” (Matt 18:23-35, KJV). As we see from Jesus’ parable, one of the most difficult items to have patience with is money. We want our money quickly and on time, yet we expect others to wait on us to pay. His parable is an in-depth lesson of what is intended in the Golden Rule. “And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.” (Luke 6:31).
When Jesus told the parable of the Seed (how the seed is the Word of God) and demonstrated how the seed falls on various ground. He explained that even the seed that falls on the good ground only brings forth fruit with patience. “But that on the good ground are they, which in an honest and good heart, having heard the word, keep it, and bring forth fruit with patience.” (Luke 8:15).
We not only need to have patience with each other and “wait” upon the Lord in a show of patience, we also have to be patient with ourselves. “Cast not away therefore your confidence, which hath great recompence of reward. For ye have need of patience, that, after ye have done the will of God, ye might receive the promise.” (Heb 10:35-36). All of the believers who have gone on before us are witness to our faith and our efforts. “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Heb 12:1-2).
Trials and tribulations will certainly come to us on this earth, but James taught what he had been taught by Christ--that we are to be accepting that when our faith is tried, God works patience in us that we may be molded into what He wants us to be. “My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.” (James 1:2-4). Just as those who plant crops months before the harvest, we too are to do what we can today for the Kingdom of God and trust in Him to provide the harvest in His own timing. “Be patient therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain. Be ye also patient; stablish your hearts: for the coming of the Lord draweth nigh. Grudge not one against another, brethren, lest ye be condemned: behold, the judge standeth before the door. Take, my brethren, the prophets, who have spoken in the name of the Lord, for an example of suffering affliction, and of patience. Behold, we count them happy which endure. Ye have heard of the patience of Job, and have seen the end of the Lord; that the Lord is very pitiful, and of tender mercy.” (James 5:7-11).
Patience is one of the hardest things to follow and claim as our own. We live in a world and in a culture of “gotta have it right now.” Yet as Christians, we know that the longer we wait for our prayers to be answered, the better the testimony and the greater the gratefulness in our hearts. In the worst of times, we can count on God to work it out for us; to give us what we need each day; and to always, always—each and every moment—wait with us. How wonderful is He!
