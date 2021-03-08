Have you ever travelled and gotten lost—hopelessly lost? Have you ever been so in need of someone to help you that you just cried out in desperation? Have you ever just realized that you are going around like an ostrich with your head in the ground, and really have no clue what was going on around you? Well, that’s pretty much how the whole world was at one time. Even the so called “chosen people” were really in the dark about who and what God was. They had gotten so far removed from the heart of God that they were clueless about what He really desired of them. Their religion had become so steeped in tradition that they had no room for God in their hearts—for the most part. The land was filled with political upheaval and people resented even paying their taxes. Unrest was rampant. Even those truly devoted to God began to wonder if the Messiah, the Great Helper, was even coming. Then, lo and behold, Jesus was born of the Virgin Mary. Even the angels in heaven made their appearance in the sky, because Help had arrived for the earth.
When Jesus began His ministry, He walked from town to town teaching the people, calling followers, and restoring true faith. He did it in such a manner that He made people think about not only what He was saying, but He made them search their own hearts, as well. “Then Jesus went thence, and departed into the coasts of Tyre and Sidon. And, behold, a woman of Canaan came out of the same coasts, and cried unto him, saying, Have mercy on me, O Lord, thou Son of David; my daughter is grievously vexed with a devil. But he answered her not a word. And his disciples came and besought him, saying, Send her away; for she crieth after us. But he answered and said, I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel. Then came she and worshipped him, saying, Lord, help me. But he answered and said, It is not meet to take the children's bread, and to cast it to dogs. And she said, Truth, Lord: yet the dogs eat of the crumbs which fall from their masters' table. Then Jesus answered and said unto her, O woman, great is thy faith: be it unto thee even as thou wilt. And her daughter was made whole from that very hour.” (Matt 15:21-28, KJV). He made sure that the woman was sincere in her belief that He could heal her daughter. How often do we truly and with all sincerity say, “Lord, help me, Lord just give me one of your crumbs.” If you look back on your life at the times you did this, can you see how wonderfully He did help you?
Later, a man came to Jesus asking help for his son, “And one of the multitude answered and said, Master, I have brought unto thee my son, which hath a dumb spirit; And wheresoever he taketh him, he teareth him: and he foameth, and gnasheth with his teeth, and pineth away: and I spake to thy disciples that they should cast him out; and they could not. He answereth him, and saith, O faithless generation, how long shall I be with you? how long shall I suffer you? bring him unto me. And they brought him unto him: and when he saw him, straightway the spirit tare him; and he fell on the ground, and wallowed foaming. And he asked his father, How long is it ago since this came unto him? And he said, Of a child. And ofttimes it hath cast him into the fire, and into the waters, to destroy him: but if thou canst do any thing, have compassion on us, and help us. Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth. And straightway the father of the child cried out, and said with tears, Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief. When Jesus saw that the people came running together, he rebuked the foul spirit, saying unto him, Thou dumb and deaf spirit, I charge thee, come out of him, and enter no more into him. And the spirit cried, and rent him sore, and came out of him: and he was as one dead; insomuch that many said, He is dead. But Jesus took him by the hand, and lifted him up; and he arose.” (Mark 9:17). Again, Jesus made sure the man was sincere and that he really believed Jesus could help, then He fulfilled the impossible.
Jesus came to earth to help us, to help us glorify God, to help us in our faith, to help us believe, and to help us each and every day, with each and every need. He knows all about our woes, our troubles, our frets, our fears, and even our temptations. “For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin. Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” (Heb 4:15-16). So let us ask, expect, and receive His help in everything. Because when we are sincere and have faith that He can help, when we say, “Lord, help me,” He will. Remember that even a crumb from God’s table, is greater than anything the world has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.