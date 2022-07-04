David wrote this Psalm to be sung in praise of God. “To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.” (Psa 19:1, KJV). He presents us with the obvious conclusion that God created the heavens and the earth. Just looking up (in any kind of weather) reminds us of God’s creation. “Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard. Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world. In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun, Which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race.” (Psa 19: 2-5). All of God’s creation glorifies His name. We, as his creations, are to glorify His name with our thoughts, words, and deeds. “His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof. The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple. The statutes of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart: the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes.” (Psa 19: 6-8). Nothing is hidden from God; nothing we do is hidden from Him; and nothing we think is hidden from Him. We are to take joy in having the knowledge within our hearts and in our minds as we study His Word, that we can know how to obey Him and please Him. “The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring for ever: the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether. More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold: sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb.” (Psa 19: 9-10). God is true and faithful to fulfill His Word, and to know that He is working endlessly for the protection and favor upon us His children is better than all the gold in the world and so sweet to our hearts. “Moreover by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward. Who can understand his errors? cleanse thou me from secret faults. Keep back thy servant also from presumptuous sins; let them not have dominion over me:
then shall I be upright, and I shall be innocent from the great transgression.” (Psa 19: 11-13). We pray daily for God to forgive us of our sins through the Name of Jesus Christ; but do we remember to pray for our hidden sins; the sin of idle words that are said in anger or pride? Do we even search our hearts enough to understand our errors before the Almighty? Do we pray that our pride and inflated egos do not gain dominion over us; that we will not commit presumptuous sins? Praise Jesus for helping us remain humble before Him; praise Him for helping us to be in this world, but not of this world!
I have heard preachers use the following scripture prior to sermons and it is a wonderful verse to begin each day, and to pray it as a question at the close of each day. “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer.” (Psa 19:14) Praise be the Name of God!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.