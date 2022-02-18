Courage is found in Scripture only twenty times and of those twenty times, sixteen of them are preceded by the word good. Good Courage. What is the difference between courage and good courage? It is simple really, yet the difference means everything in our walk of faith. God is good. He is the very essence of the word. Jesus Himself said that no one was good—only God. So good courage means being courageous in God’s power and ability to uphold His own promises.
The first three mentions of good courage in the Old Testament are life lessons for us all. They come from Moses. He first sent the spies into the land that they were going to conquer (as told in Numbers Chapters 13 & 14.) He told them that whether the land was fat or lean, to be of good courage, and to bring back the fruit. Because Joshua and Caleb remained in “Good Courage” after seeing the great fruit and the large people, they were rewarded for their courage in the Lord—while the others were punished for their lack of faith. We are to trust in the Lord’s assignment for us, whether the task before us looks promising or futile.
The next two times are in one of Moses’ last speeches to the people (when he was 120 years old) before his death. This is my personal favorite Old Testament verses. Moses had lived so many years leading the people and trying to encourage them in their faith. His own self-eulogy, if you will, is what he wanted them and us to always know. “Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” (Deut 31:6, KJV). Then he turns to Joshua (his protégé) and repeats this charge to him.
Good courage is NOT being courageous in ourselves and our own abilities. It is NOT knowing that we are smart and can figure out a way to solve a problem. It is NOT in knowing that we have trained for something and will be able to finish the race in first place. And it is definitely NOT in our own ability to manipulate others to do what we want. Good courage is simple, yet it is a way of life—a way of life that God strengthens in us. Good courage is knowing that we are saved through Jesus Christ and with that Salvation comes the assurance that God will perform all that He has sworn to do. He will never leave us nor forsake us. He goes before us (as Jesus said, He knows what we need before we even ask). Good courage = Godly courage. Not courage in ourselves, but courage in God and in His ability to provide ALL for us as His children. Good courage is knowing that He has directed our paths (even when we have stepped out of line at times), our learning, our skills, our emotions, and even our hopes and dreams, in order to help us glorify Him with our lives each day. So my dear readers, Be of Good Courage! “Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the LORD.” (Psalm 31:24). And while you are at it, pass it along… “They helped every one his neighbour; and every one said to his brother, Be of good courage.” (Isa 41:6).
