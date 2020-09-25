We are to believe what God says in His Word. Of the ten times that “He it is” appears in Scripture; eight of them speak of God and one of them speaks of us today. In one of Moses’ last speeches before his death he encourages Joshua and the people to stand firm in the promises of God.
“Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” (Deut 31:6, KJV).
Of all that Moses endured (the worries and struggles of dealing with the stiff-necked people), because he wanted them to know that God was not only with them and would never fail them, but that He would go before them in battles and clear the way for success. He did not speak of his personal triumphs and want people to remember how much he had helped them along the way; his personal testimony of his own life was that of directing people towards God. One of the most encouraging and enduring verses is, “And the LORD, he it is that doth go before thee; he will be with thee, he will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed.” (Deut 31:8).
Joshua took the message to heart, and he continued to encourage the people throughout his life. He promised them that if they remained faithful to the Lord, He would defeat their enemies.
“One man of you shall chase a thousand: for the LORD your God, he it is that fighteth for you, as he hath promised you.” (Josh 23:10).
He continued to remind them of the great works that God had already done for them.
“For the LORD our God, he it is that brought us up and our fathers out of the land of Egypt, from the house of bondage, and which did those great signs in our sight, and preserved us in all the way wherein we went, and among all the people through whom we passed.” (Josh 24:17).
The Psalms teach us (not once, but twice) that the help of man is of no value if God is not in it.
“Give us help from trouble: for vain is the help of man. Through God we shall do valiantly: for he it is that shall tread down our enemies.” (Psalm 60:11-12 and 108:12-13).
No amount of earthly riches nor glory could ever be worth having without God in our life. Jesus asks us, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Mark 8:36)
John the Baptist stated clearly that Jesus was the One who was to be worshipped.
“He it is, who coming after me is preferred before me, whose shoe's latchet I am not worthy to unloose.” (John 1:27).
And when Jesus came, He taught us that we, who believe in Him, are the ones that have His power to speak and do and be in Him.
“He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.” (John 14:21).
The same living God that went before the people (driving out the enemies, providing protection, and delivering daily manna) in the Old Testament is the same living God in Jesus Christ who came and defeated sin, death, and the grave, that we can believe in Him and be saved. He went before us for our own Salvation; and He goes before us today to help us, protect us, and provide daily manna for us. All of our efforts are in vain if we try to go it alone. When we pray for His direction (and obey it); when we pray for His guidance (and follow it); and when we ask for Him to “go before us” He will.
Would we rather face the enemy (whether it be in the form of sickness, finances, job search, witnessing efforts, etc.) alone, or would we rather have God go before us, fight for us, and achieve for us? Do we want others to value our successes and look up to us, or do we want to live in such a way as to encourage others to have more faith in God and be more faithful to Him? He it is that does protect and provide for us daily. Will your last words on earth glorify God or only praise you?
