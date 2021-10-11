When Jesus went to the coasts of Tyre and Sidon, a Canaanite woman approached Him and asked Him to heal her daughter. His disciples tried to get Him to send her away, but Jesus stopped and talked to her, reminding her that He was sent to help those of the house of Israel. She said, “Lord, help me.” He replied, “It is not meet to take the children’s bread, and to cast it to dogs.” She said, “Truth, Lord: yet the dogs eat of the crumbs which fall from their masters’ table.” He healed her daughter because of her great faith.” (Matt 15:21-28, KJV).
Have you ever noticed that no matter how much food we give to our dogs, all they really want is a parcel from your plate? That is how we are with the Lord. We can be free from money worries, free from health concerns, and basically have our cups full to the brim—and even overflowing; however, our hearts still long for those crumbs from the Master’s table—those divine surprises like birth or wedding announcements, a much prayed for friend to get saved, or even getting that job we secretly longed for. These “crumbs” from the Master’s table make our lives burst with joy and our hearts sing with praise. They put us in the mood to dance as David did when he recovered the Ark of the Covenant. We want to celebrate in God’s love; we want to spread His Gospel; and we want to share our bounty with others.
These blessings make us feel like the Canaanite woman. We know that we are undeserving and sinful by nature; yet because we believe in the Son of God, we do have access to the Father. Because we are part of His kingdom, we do have the right to ask. Accordingly, those who live in our households here on earth (whether it be children or pets) have to live by our rules, so too do we have to live by His rules when we abide with Him. The Old Testament is filled with rules and regulations (Live in My house, live by My rules); and the New Testament opens the door for all to enter who believe in Christ; yet the Lord still examines our heart-thoughts every day. The same rules apply (Live in My house, live by My rules). The wonderful news is that we are not dogs (though we should be that humble); we are members of His family. We get to eat at the table with Him, and we are to continue to share His blessings with others—even those we think of as dogs ought to get crumbs in His name. We are not to judge others as to whether or not they deserve our compassion and love; we are to follow our hearts when it comes to giving. If we find ourselves reserved about giving, it is then we need to go to the Lord in prayer for guidance. Living in the Lord’s house means our hearts desire is to give. Our desire should be to give as He leads us, “Every man shall give as he is able, according to the blessing of the LORD thy God which he hath given thee.” (Deut 16:17); and as Paul instructs, “Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.” (2 Cor 9:7). We all have something to give in Christ’s Name. We may think it only crumbs, but it may be something that someone else has been asking from the Lord.
