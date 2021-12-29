As winter is upon us, we find ourselves looking up a bit more often, we can see the often-overlooked beauty of the branches of the trees; we see the trees’ true shape without the leaves. We smile as we enjoy the beauty of God’s glorious creations. We also realize that winter is here, and we examine our lives to make sure we have all that we need in case the winter becomes harsh.
Branch (37 times) and branches (75 times) are used frequently in our Holy Scriptures to enable us to have a better understanding of the great goodness of God. Although humans have but a short time here on earth, through Christ, we are like the branches described by Job, “that the tender branch thereof will not cease.” (Job 14:7, KJV). In Proverbs we learn, “He that trusteth in his riches shall fall: but the righteous shall flourish as a branch.” (Pro 11:28). Isaiah foretells of God’s enabling wonder, “In that day shall the branch of the LORD be beautiful and glorious, and the fruit of the earth shall be excellent and comely from them that are escaped of Israel.” (Isa 4:2).
Our Savior is symbolized by the branch, “And there shall come forth a rod out of the stem of Jesse, and a Branch shall grow out of his roots:” (Isa 11:1). In Jeremiah also, we have another Old Testament promise of Christ’s coming (which is fulfilled in the New Testament) “Behold, the days comes, saith the LORD, that I will raise unto David a righteous Branch, and a King shall reign and prosper, and shall execute judgment and justice in the earth…In those days, and at that time, will I cause the Branch of righteousness to grow up unto David; and he shall execute judgment and righteousness in the land.” (Jer 23:5, 33:15). As well as Zechariah, “Here now, O Joshua the high priest, thou, and thy fellows that sit before thee: for they are men wondered at: for, behold, I will bring forth my servant the BRANCH. …And speak unto him, saying, Thus speaketh the LORD of hosts, saying, Behold the man whose name is The BRANCH; and he shall grow up out of his place, and he shall build the temple of the LORD.” (Zech 3:8; 6:12). In all of these, we are reminded that God’s promises never fail.
We are branches in Christ. “Every branch in me that beareth not fruit he taketh away; and every branch that beareth fruit, he purgeth it, that it may bring forth more fruit. …Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me.” (John 15:2, 4). Herein, Jesus promises to “purge us,” prune us, to better enable us to serve Him fully—to promote our ability to bear fruit for Him.
Just as with the seasons, there are times in our lives when we blossom (as if experiencing Spring); times when we are sturdy (as with a Summer steadfastness); times when we are vibrant with color (not too long-lasting as with autumn); and times when we seem dull and cold (as with Winter). But Christ is with us through each season of our lives—ever strengthening us and ever feeding us with His love and support. He faithfully listens to our prayers during the winter; grants us a spring in our steps; walks with us during the summer; and rejoices with us in our autumnal harvests.
As we contemplate our lives this winter; let us make plans to truly blossom for Him come Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.