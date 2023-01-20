Jesus said, “I am the true vine, and my Father is the husbandman.” (John 15:1, KJV). Our pathway to the Father is through His Son, our Savior--Jesus Christ. The symbolism used here of the vine is wonderful, because we can visualize the grape vines that grow and grow and grow, as long as they have something to reach for or cling to. For instance, if a tree limb hangs 3-4 feet out over the vine, the vine will grow up and reach the tree limb and keep climbing—with the tiny tendrils grasping on to pull up the rest of the vine.
Jesus does this with us—ever helping us to reach higher and higher in our lives for a closer relationship with the Father, to bear fruit for Him. He created us to continually grow towards Him, not to shrivel and die on the vine. Just as the seasons cause plants, vines, trees, and flowers to come back each year with new growth, so to are we to have seasons of growth in our faith and our harvest for Him. He helps us daily with comforts and peace (little tendrils, if you will) in order to increase our faith.
“Every branch in me that beareth not fruit he taketh away: and every branch that beareth fruit, he purgeth it, that it may bring forth more fruit.” (John 15:2). This is one of the hardest things to deal with in our Christian life. We are going about our normal routine, producing fruit for the Lord at our own pace—when things start going “not so good.” If you’re like me, the first thing I do is start soul-searching and praying more ardently to see where I may have offended the Lord. What duty have I left undone that He is getting my attention for? Have I misspoken and hurt one of His children (my brother or sister in Him)? Is there an area in my Spiritual life that needs tending to? Is this a time of testing of faith, or a season of pruning/purging for future growth?
After this process, we may find that we have not caused a separation by offence, but that we are being purged (pruned) in such a manner as to enable us to be even more fruitful for Him. The whole purging process does not happen overnight; it is not a revelation of a new idea or motto; it takes weeks and even months for God to get us where we need to be spiritually and emotionally. Our struggles are even seen in the eyes of those around us. At times, God will send someone into our lives or give words of wisdom to someone around us that will “wake us up” to what is happening. These words of encouragement seem to pierce our hearts with love, and get our attention to God’s reality of focusing on Him.
Then…the peace that has been gently guiding us and holding us up during the seemingly endless days on end of fear and dread, grows stronger and stronger, and we are almost bursting with excitement at what God is going to do with us next. All around us is chaos, yet our souls are at peace in Him.
We may have no idea what it is, but we know that we are better for our purging; we are more steadfast in Him than ever before; and we know that the time is near for an even greater harvest for the Master! We rest in Him and we enjoy seeing the harvest, and we know that our treasures in Heaven have increased abundantly. Our hearts seem to float; for a moment we are in that Spiritual realm that is not of this world; and we are all the more humbled for the experience, to the glory of God!
So when God starts taking things away from you, or removing things from your life; pay attention. Experiencing God’s working in your life is one of the most awesome and intriguing events that we can encounter. It is devastating at the time to be going through the pruning/purging process; but when it is over, and the sprouts of new growth begin—WOW!
