Last week we explored the men and women of the Old Testament who found favor with the Lord, and lived lives that glorified His name. Now we look to the New Testament. We begin by reading about the mother of our Savior Jesus Christ. “And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God.” (Luke 1:30, KJV). Mary was a virgin, and she conceived a child by the Holy Spirit, and our Lord was born. We relate to Jesus’ upbringing, because He was not a rich leader or a worldly prince; He was a real person, someone we can imagine liking and caring for as a human being—not only as a king worthy of worship. God did provide for His son, Mary, and Joseph. He sent wise men to bring gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. He also led Joseph to accept Jesus as his son and raise him to be of good character, a hard worker in carpentry, and obedient to God’s laws. “And Jesus increased in wisdom and stature, and in favour with God and man.” (Luke 2:52). Jesus grew into the role of Savior, Friend, King of Kings, and Lord of Lords. He experienced everyday trials and struggles like we do, heartache at the loss of friends when they turned on Him, sadness through a loved one dying, joy, and happiness. He knows us. He knows how we feel, not just as a general rule, but at this very moment on this very day, He knows.
The favor that Jesus received from the Father was given to His disciples and all those who believed in Him, and that same favor is given to each of us who believe in Him today so that we too can spread the Gospel of His Love, His Sacrifice, His Resurrection, and His Forgiveness of sins, and Life Everlasting! He did it all for us, so that we too can witness as Peter did, and experience the same results. “Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call.
And with many other words did he testify and exhort, saying, Save yourselves from this untoward generation. Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls. And they continued stedfastly in the apostles' doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers. And fear came upon every soul: and many wonders and signs were done by the apostles. And all that believed were together, and had all things common; And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need. And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart, Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.” (Acts 2:38-47).
Salvations, miracles, signs and wonders. These things did not just happen in the Bible; they are happening here and all over the world, even today. Be a part of God’s work and let each of us do our part to spread the Holy message of Jesus. We are in favor with God, and we really ought to spread it around.
