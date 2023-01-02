The book of James is filled with inspiration for daily living; it is also a lesson in the seriousness of serving God with our whole hearts. “My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.” (James 1:2-4, KJV). In other words, when we are tempted to commit evil acts, we are to have our eyes wide open; realize that we are being tempted; and be happy that we have the Lord to help us resist evil. “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not, and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord. A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.” (James 1:5-7). We are assured that when we rely on the Lord for wisdom in decision making, He will give us His wisdom in what is the right thing to do. However, if we ask Him for wisdom, then don’t heed His advice, we are wasting our time, and His.
James goes on to explain to us just how important it is to gain and keep self-control. Anger will lead us to sin. “Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath: For the wrath of man worketh not the righteousness of God.” (James 1:19-20). We are then instructed to be mindful to put God’s word into action in our lives, not just bystander Christians. “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself and goeth his way and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was. But whoseo looketh in to the law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.” (James 1:22-25).
Then James moves on to the one thing that each of us sin with on a regular basis—the tongue. “If any many among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain.” (James 1:26). He revisits this topic in greater depth in chapter three. “For in many things we offend all. If any man offend not in word, the same is a perfect man, and able also to bridle the whole body. Behold, we put bits in the horses’ mouths, that they may obey us; and we turn about their whole body. Behold also the ships, which though they be great, and are driven of fierce winds, yet are they turned about with a very small helm, whithersoever the governor listeth. Even so the tongue is a little member, and boasteth great things. Behold, how great a matter a little fire kindleth! And the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity: so is the tongue among our members, that it defileth the whole body, and setteth on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire of hell. For every kind of beasts, and of birds, and of serpents, and of things in the sea, is tamed, and hath been tamed of makind: But the tongue can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison. Therewith bless we God, even the Father; and therewith curse we men, which are made after the similitude of God. Out of the same mouth proceedeth blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things ought not so to be.” (James 3:2-10).
Oh, if only we could take back words spoken in anger, in jealousy, in envy, in our state of evil. Only more gracious words of apologizing and asking forgiveness can provide a healing balm to the wounds we have caused. Only Christ was able to fully live a perfect life, and bridle His tongue. We fail daily, yet we should strive each and every day to gain control over our own mouths, bridle our tongues, and honor God instead of displeasing Him. Maybe this is why James pointed out that we are to be “doers of the Word, and not hearers only,” so that if we are concentrating on acting out our Christianity, instead of just talking about it, we just might have a more successful time in bridling our tongues?
