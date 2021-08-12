We serve a jealous God. He wants and commands us to worship Him and no other. “Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me.” (Ex 20:5, KJV). He loves us so completely and totally that He even goes so far as to be named Jealous. “For thou shalt worship no other god: for the LORD, whose name is Jealous, is a jealous God.” (Ex 34:14).
The jealousy that God has towards us is emotional. When we have a spouse, we are entitled to expect loyalty and fidelity. We are entitled to become enraged with jealousy when that fidelity is threatened. The jealousy that God has towards us is even more intense, and He is indeed entitled to become enraged with jealousy when our commitment and worship towards Him is threatened. Time and again in the Old Testament, we are warned neither to forget our True God nor to stray away from total worship of Him alone. “Take heed unto yourselves, lest ye forget the covenant of the LORD your God, which he made with you, and make you a graven image, or the likeness of any thing, which the LORD thy God hath forbidden thee. For the LORD thy God is a consuming fire, even a jealous God.” (Deut 4:23-24). When we allow other things, other people, or anything to come between us and God, His jealousy turns to righteous anger directed at us. “(For the LORD thy God is a jealous God among you) lest the anger of the LORD thy God be kindled against thee, and destroy thee from off the face of the earth.” (Deut 6:15).
Joshua warned the people that they could not allow themselves to stray from total service to God. “And Joshua said unto the people, Ye cannot serve the LORD: for he is an holy God; he is a jealous God; he will not forgive your transgressions nor your sins.” (Josh 24:19). The old saying that ‘hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,’ does not even begin to comprehend the wrath and fury of God being scorned. “God is jealous, and the LORD revengeth; the LORD revengeth, and is furious; the LORD will take vengeance on his adversaries, and he reserveth wrath for his enemies.” (Nah 1:2)
God is provoked to jealousy with many actions from His people. “They provoked him to jealousy with strange gods, with abominations provoked they him to anger.” (Deut 32:16). He is moved to jealousy with anything that is not of Him in our lives. “They have moved me to jealousy with that which is not God; they have provoked me to anger with their vanities: and I will move them to jealousy with those which are not a people; I will provoke them to anger with a foolish nation.” (Deut 32:21).
We are His children, but in His holiness and righteousness, He will not allow us to leave Him. His jealousy will intervene when we stray from following Him. He created us; He sent His only-begotten Son to die for our sins so that we could be saved; and He will not let us go, because we belong to Him and Him alone. Jesus prayed for His disciples and for each one of us who would believe in Him, “And now I am no more in the world, but these are in the world, and I come to thee. Holy Father, keep through thine own name those whom thou hast given me, that they may be one, as we are. While I was with them in the world, I kept them in thy name: those that thou gavest me I have kept, and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition; that the scripture might be fulfilled. And now come I to thee; and these things I speak in the world, that they might have my joy fulfilled in themselves. I have given them thy word; and the world hath hated them, because they are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil. They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth. As thou hast sent me into the world, even so have I also sent them into the world. And for their sakes I sanctify myself, that they also might be sanctified through the truth. Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word; That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me. And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one: I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and hast loved them, as thou hast loved me. Father, I will that they also, whom thou hast given me, be with me where I am; that they may behold my glory, which thou hast given me: for thou lovedst me before the foundation of the world. O righteous Father, the world hath not known thee: but I have known thee, and these have known that thou hast sent me. And I have declared unto them thy name, and will declare it: that the love wherewith thou hast loved me may be in them, and I in them.” (John 17:11-26). Can we think for one moment that anything (or anyone) that God Almighty gives to His Son could ever be taken away? Absolutely not.
Jesus paid the price in full for our sins so that we can freely believe in Him and know Him as our personal Savior. This was not a ‘come and go as you please’ situation; it was forever. We are His forever.
