The word “hedge” is found 9 times in the Bible, and it is always used symbolically as God’s hedge of protection, or compared to a stumbling block (or lack of His protection) for mankind--as a hedge of thorns. The first time we find hedge mentioned is by the devil himself, when he is having a conversation with God about Job. “Hast not thou made an hedge about him, and about his house, and about all that he hath on every side? Thou hast blessed the work of his hands, and his substance is increased in the land.” (Job 1:10, KJV).
The point of the Job’s story is that God is the ultimate in everything. He created the earth and every animal, person, and thing in it. He is righteous in everyway. Yes, terrible things happen in this world and we cannot always point to a sin and see the punishment. Sometimes we are in God’s will, and it is a test of faith. Yet, God is perfect in His wisdom, and we are to look to Him for all things and in all times—good and bad; we are to ever-praise Him and never curse Him. When times are good, we do feel that symbolic hedge from Him—surrounding us with His love and protection. However, when times are bad we feel exposed due to an opening in our hedge.
The wisdom of Proverbs compares the hedge of thorns as the stumbling block for a lazy man. “The way of the slothful man is as an hedge of thorns: but the way of the righteous is made plain.” (Prov 15:19). Solomon mentions the hedge to make his point (in Ecclesiastes,) that folly brings dire consequences. “There is an evil which I have seen under the sun, as an error which proceedeth from the ruler: Folly is set in great dignity, and the rich sit in low place. I have seen servants upon horses, and princes walking as servants upon the earth. He that diggeth a pit shall fall into it; and whoso breaketh an hedge, a serpent shall bite him. Whoso removeth stones shall be hurt therewith; and he that cleaveth wood shall be endangered thereby.” (Eccl 10:5-9). God speaks through Isaiah about taking away the hedge of protection from his vineyard (His people), because they have not brought forth grapes (fruitfulness) but wild grapes (unfruitfulness). Isaiah prophesied of God’s word against the house of Israel by proclaiming that God will remove their hedge of protection, “And now go to; I will tell you what I will do to my vineyard: I will take away the hedge thereof, and it shall be eaten up; and break down the wall thereof, and it shall be trodden down: And I will lay it waste: it shall not be pruned, nor digged; but there shall come up briers and thorns: I will also command the clouds that they rain no rain upon it. For the vineyard of the LORD of hosts is the house of Israel, and the men of Judah his pleasant plant: and he looked for judgment, but behold oppression; for righteousness, but behold a cry.” (Isa 5:5-7). Ezekiel foretells the same woes to come, because their prophets were not listening to God’s word. “Thus saith the Lord GOD; Woe unto the foolish prophets, that follow their own spirit, and have seen nothing! O Israel, thy prophets are like the foxes in the deserts. Ye have not gone up into the gaps, neither made up the hedge for the house of Israel to stand in the battle in the day of the LORD.” (Eze 13:3-5). Hosea speaks of a hedge of thorns because of Israel’s disobedience, “Therefore, behold, I will hedge up thy way with thorns, and make a wall, that she shall not find her paths.” (Hos 2:6). Micah also mentions a hedge of thorns. “The best of them is as a brier: the most upright is sharper than a thorn hedge: the day of thy watchmen and thy visitation cometh; now shall be their perplexity.” (Micah 7:4). The lack of righteousness is abundant in the land, with even the most upstanding among the people being described are merely a thorn hedge in God’s eyes.
This same type of prophecy is brought forth by Jesus in His New Testament parable. “And he began to speak unto them by parables. A certain man planted a vineyard, and set an hedge about it, and digged a place for the winevat, and built a tower, and let it out to husbandmen, and went into a far country.” (Mark 12:1). Jesus’ parable speaks of the many prophets (servants) that God sent to bring His people back to Him, yet they beat them (refused to adhere to their words) repeatedly. Finally, God sent His own Son to save the world, “Having yet therefore one son, his well-beloved, he sent him also last unto them, saying, They will reverence my son.” (Mark 12:6). The people rejected Him also, “But those husbandmen said among themselves, This is the heir; come, let us kill him, and the inheritance shall be ours. And they took him, and killed him, and cast him out of the vineyard. What shall therefore the lord of the vineyard do? he will come and destroy the husbandmen, and will give the vineyard unto others. And have ye not read this scripture; The stone which the builders rejected is become the head of the corner: This was the Lord's doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?” (Mark 12:7-11). After Christ’s crucifixion and death, some did realize the truth, “Now when the centurion, and they that were with him, watching Jesus, saw the earthquake, and those things that were done, they feared greatly, saying, Truly this was the Son of God.” (Matt 27:54).
Tearing down the hedge is comparable to denying (or disobeying) the Holy Spirit of God. God provides each of His own children a hedge of protection; when we are disobedient to Him, we symbolically make holes in the hedge. When we break through and tear down the hedge of God, the Devil (that old Serpent) is waiting to lead us astray so he can devour us. As the sheep in Christ’s pasture, let us seek to remain peaceful within our hedge of protection. Let us pray continually for God’s hedge of protection to remain undeterred by our own sinful ways.
