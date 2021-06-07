When we call a woman virtuous, we are paying her the highest compliment of all. In the Book of Ruth, Boaz told Ruth that everyone knew she was a woman of virtue. This meant that all who knew Ruth or new of Ruth knew that she was above reproach; that she was honest, hardworking, and most importantly — a God-fearing woman.
In the last chapter of Proverbs, we find a detailed definition of what it means to be a virtuous woman. So often in the Bible, we find that when a question is asked, the complete and full lesson of learning is to follow. “Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.” (Prov 31:10, KJV). Think about all of the women in your life and if one of them personifies a virtuous woman, give her a great compliment and tell her so.
“The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life.” (Prov 31:11). Oftentimes a virtuous woman is married and she is a great asset to her husband — always helping him to be a better man for God. She is not a hindrance to his work for the Lord, and she does right by him and never sets out to do him harm.
A virtuous woman is not idle and lazy. She has insight, creativity and is willing and happy to work with her talents. She has a good business mind and starts the day with an “up and at’em attitude, “She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands. She is like the merchants' ships; she bringeth her food from afar. She riseth also while it is yet night, and giveth meat to her household, and a portion to her maidens. She considereth a field, and buyeth it: with the fruit of her hands she planteth a vineyard.” (Prov 31:13-16).
She looks after herself and tries to keep her mind and body active in order to be able to continue successfully in all that she does. “She girdeth her loins with strength, and strengtheneth her arms. She perceiveth that her merchandise is good: her candle goeth not out by night. She layeth her hands to the spindle, and her hands hold the distaff.” (Prov 31:17-19).
She has a compassionate heart and is always ready to help those in need. “She stretcheth out her hand to the poor; yea, she reacheth forth her hands to the needy.” (Prov 31:20). She has worked diligently during the harvest, because she has worked each task as if working for the Lord, she is ready for the cold winter to come—knowing that God will provide. “She is not afraid of the snow for her household: for all her household are clothed with scarlet. She maketh herself coverings of tapestry; her clothing is silk and purple.” (Prov 31:21-22). She is good to her husband and he is good to her. He is devoted to God and thoroughly cherishes her each day. As Christ loves the church, so does he love her with all his heart. “Her husband is known in the gates, when he sitteth among the elders of the land.” (Prov 31:23). She is fully equipped to handle almost any situation, whether it be in business, home-life, charity work, or enjoying God’s blessings. She speaks the truth with kindness and love. She lovingly encourages others and never belittles others’ efforts. “She maketh fine linen, and selleth it; and delivereth girdles unto the merchant. Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness. She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness.” (Prov 31:24-27).
The virtuous woman should be told so. It is perfectly okay to encourage her and give her praise for living a life of virtue to honor God. “Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.” (Prov 31:28-29). She is beautiful to God, but never vain, and she does not expect earthly rewards for her faithfulness and beauty—it is her pleasure to live for God, and to live in such a manner that spreads the Gospel of Christ. “Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the LORD, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.” (Prov 31:30-31). If you know a virtuous woman (your wife, your mother, your daughter or another,) tell her — encourage her in the Lord.
