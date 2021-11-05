Jesus stated that, “If any man come to me, and hate not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters, yea, and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple.” (Luke 14:26, KJV). But wait, are we not to honor our parents, and love our neighbor as ourselves? Isn’t the message of Jesus all about love? Why would He say such a thing?
As with all of the New Testament (especially in the teachings of Jesus in the Gospels) we find references in the Old Testament that give us a history behind His statements. In Proverbs 8:13, we find, “The fear of the LORD is to hate evil: pride, and arrogancy, and the evil way, and the froward mouth, do I hate. “
Jesus is telling us that we are to fulfill the Old Testament First Commandment of putting God first in our lives—loving Him first and foremost in our hearts. God created us; He sent His only begotten Son to die for our sins; and is preparing a place for us in Heaven to live. The love we have for God is to be so far above and beyond the love we have for “mere humans” that it is almost as if we hate them. Thus, the statement Jesus made is considered to be an exaggeration to impress the seriousness of His meaning.
Additionally, anything or anyone that goes against the laws of God is to cause immediate righteous outrage in our hearts, such as a loved-one committing evil acts or condoning evil. Our fear of God’s wrath should be so great that we do have a fear in our hearts of going against Him by allowing ourselves to get caught up in pride, arrogance, or even the froward mouths around us.
The message of Jesus is always about love. As much as we are to love our neighbor as ourselves, honor our parents, refrain from murder, adultery, stealing, lying, cheating, coveting, and taking the Lord’s name in vain; so much the greater are we to love and honor God with our very souls.
The love we have for our mate is so much greater than the love we have for watching sunsets, that (in comparison), we seem to hate watching sunsets. When Christ says that we must hate parents, spouse, brothers and sisters, or we can’t be His disciple, He means that the love we have for Him must be greater than our love for anyone or anything on this earth. In other words, we cannot put anyone or anything before Him.
After making the above “shocking” statement, Jesus goes on to explain that the decision to follow Him must take precedence over everything and everyone in our lives. We are to do as He says, regardless of what is popular with our friends or family. He gave His life for us, defeated death, rose from the grave, and is seated with the Father in Heaven—to be followers of Him on earth and to be with Him eternally in Heaven is to be our goal. God first!
Putting God first is the first commandment, “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment.” (Matt 22:37-38). Loving others is the second commandment. In order to be obedient to the second commandment, we must place God first in our lives, our hearts, and our minds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.