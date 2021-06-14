As we go along, trying to live right before God and man each day, we can grow weary of always doing the right thing. We may even wonder if God notices our actions. Does He even care today? Does it really matter? Is He paying attention? Well, the answer is a resounding, yes. Not only does He still care, it really does matter, and He is paying attention. “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love, which ye have shown toward his name, in that ye have ministered to the saints, and do minister.” (Hebrews 6:10, KJV). We do not serve a God who is unrighteous. We do not serve a Master who is unjust nor one that is too busy to care about our every little (and large) need. We serve the One True and Only Living God.
We also serve the God who wants us to be diligent each day in our efforts, to serve Him to the best of our ability. “That ye be not slothful, but followers of them who through faith and patience inherit the promises. For when God made promise to Abraham, because he could swear by no greater, he sware by himself, Saying, Surely blessing I will bless thee, and multiplying I will multiply thee. And so, after he had patiently endured, he obtained the promise. For men verily swear by the greater: and an oath for confirmation is to them an end of all strife. Wherein God, willing more abundantly to show unto the heirs of promise the immutability of his counsel, confirmed it by an oath: That by two immutable things, in which it was impossible for God to lie, we might have a strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold upon the hope set before us.” (Heb 6:12-18). God cannot lie. He promised that if we believe in the soul saving grace of His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ; that if we believed in the forgiveness of sins through the blood of the Ultimate Sacrifice of Jesus for our sins; that we would inherit eternal life — that we would indeed be saved!
Along with this promise came the promise of Christ Jesus that He would never leave us. He will be our Shepherd through His Holy Spirit until He comes back to take us home to live with Him forever. “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27). And what does it mean to forsake houses and land and family members for the sake of Jesus? What did Jesus mean when He promised? And every one that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name’s sake, shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life.” (Matt 19:29). He meant that when we put Him first; when we put His will before our own (regardless of the cost); when we have more fear of angering God than we do of angering man; when we fear what God can do to us more than fearing what man can do; and when we just trust Him each and every day to lead us in the right direction, we will certainly be rewarded. We cannot out-give God. However, let us not forget the next verse. “But many that are first shall be last; and the last shall be first.” (Matt 19:30). Sometimes we must wait on Him; sometimes we must endure for the sake of the Gospel for a time — that He will be even more glorified when He rescues us. The parting of the Red Sea had much more meaning then (and today), because the enemy was upon the Israelites and there was no where to turn except to faith in God to rescue them. God was more glorified through the parting of the sea and allowing the people to walk across on dry ground--and then the enemy being destroyed in the aftermath--than He would have been if the Israelites had just outrun Pharaoh’s chariots.
The harder the times we endure for Him, and keep the faith we can trust; the more He will be glorified in the end; which is truly what we all want our lives to be — a testament to Christ’s Salvation. We want our lives to reflect His glory and not our own.
