When God was ready to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah, He was also ready to let His plans be made known unto Abraham. God said, “For I know him, that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the LORD, to do justice and judgment; that the LORD may bring upon Abraham that which he hath spoken of him.” (Genesis 18:19, KJV).
Sometimes we wonder why God will not let us have, be, or do something in this life. The answer is simple, He created us, and as believers in Him, He knows us. He knows just how much we can handle (whether it is material blessings, power and control, or even spiritual blessings). He knows which blessings will cause us to become haughty, vengeful, selfish, or stiff-necked. He also knows which crises in our lives will draw us closer to Him--which ones (when overcome through faith in Him) will keep us close to Him and make us humble. In modern-day times of self-promotion and self-glorification, we tend to draw more and more away from King David’s patience in waiting on the Lord.
Jesus said, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.” (John 10:27). Sheep do not sit around and worry about what will happen next week or next month. They do not look at life that way; they just take each day as it comes—trusting in their shepherd to feed, water--and provide for them daily. We too need to give our Shepherd the trust that He deserves, we too need to tell Him all of our concerns and worries (as well as our hopes and dreams) and trust in Him to give us our daily bread as we need it. Just as the sheep need extra shelter and extra nutrient-filled fodder in the winter, and in the spring and summer the sheep get more freedom in the fields and more freedom with their own food choices; our Shepherd knows us and He knows how to take care of us. There are times when we need to be reined in and delved out handfuls of nourishment and shelter one day at a time; then at other times in our lives, we can handle more freedom in our choices, because He knows us (inside and out). He wants us to be happy—truly happy—and He knows the treasures He has in store for us in this life. He also wants us to know and appreciate where those treasures come from.
So listen for His voice when the cares of the world seem to overwhelm. Trust Him to provide daily and also know that just as the seasons of the year involve winter, spring, summer, and fall; our lives also ebb and flow through times of planting, nourishing, waiting, and harvesting. We do not always have to understand everything that happens, but we do need to always be trusting of our Shepherd—that He knows us and knows what is best for us. We trust Him with our souls; why is it so hard to trust Him with the little things in our daily lives?
