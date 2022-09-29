Each of Christ’s parables had a wonderful lesson for those who were listening to His teachings; and each one has a significant and wonderful lesson for us today. Jesus told a parable about a certain rich man who was so blessed that he wanted to build more barns to hold his goods, so he could then sit back and “eat, drink, and be merry.” Isn’t that what we are supposed to do after working all of our lives? Are we not to make provisions for our peaceful retirement, sit back, relax, and enjoy the fruits of our years of hard labor? Well, maybe…and then again, maybe not.
“And he spake a parable unto them, saying, The ground of a certain rich man brought forth plentifully: And he thought within himself, saying, What shall I do, because I have no room where to bestow my fruits? And he said, This will I do: I will pull down my barns, and build greater; and there will I bestow all my fruits and my goods. And I will say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry. But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided? So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.” (Luke 12:16-21, KJV). Christ’s lesson to us is the same lesson that is throughout the Bible (Old and New Testaments). If all we are doing is for self-gain, then we are not doing it for God. If all of our years of hard labor are so that we ourselves can “eat, drink, and be merry,” then we are not pleasing God with our inner most thoughts and goals.
Then Jesus kind of throws us for a loop. He takes us from thinking about hard work to not worrying about tomorrow. He seems to be telling us to indeed eat, drink, and be merry every day, not just at retirement age. “And he said unto his disciples, Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat; neither for the body, what ye shall put on. The life is more than meat, and the body is more than raiment. Consider the ravens: for they neither sow nor reap; which neither have storehouse nor barn; and God feedeth them: how much more are ye better than the fowls? And which of you with taking thought can add to his stature one cubit? If ye then be not able to do that thing which is least, why take ye thought for the rest? Consider the lilies how they grow: they toil not, they spin not; and yet I say unto you, that Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. If then God so clothe the grass, which is today in the field, and tomorrow is cast into the oven; how much more will he clothe you, O ye of little faith? And seek not ye what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink, neither be ye of doubtful mind. For all these things do the nations of the world seek after: and your Father knoweth that ye have need of these things. But rather seek ye the kingdom of God; and all these things shall be added unto you. Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father's good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” (Luke 12:22-32). Now we are really disillusioned, because He says to take all of these material possessions that we have worked so hard for all of our lives, and to sell them and give them away! Well, now our toes are really stepped on. Here we have worked so diligently all these years; we have been frugal in order to save for the future; and right when it is our turn to eat, drink, and be merry; He wants us to give it away—and have nothing to rely on! “Sell that ye have, and give alms; provide yourselves bags which wax not old, a treasure in the heavens that faileth not, where no thief approacheth, neither moth corrupteth. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. Let your loins be girded about, and your lights burning; And ye yourselves like unto men that wait for their lord, when he will return from the wedding; that when he cometh and knocketh, they may open unto him immediately. Blessed are those servants, whom the lord when he cometh shall find watching: verily I say unto you, that he shall gird himself, and make them to sit down to meat, and will come forth and serve them. And if he shall come in the second watch, or come in the third watch, and find them so, blessed are those servants. And this know, that if the goodman of the house had known what hour the thief would come, he would have watched, and not have suffered his house to be broken through. Be ye therefore ready also: for the Son of man cometh at an hour when ye think not.” (Luke 12:33-40). We ought not to feel badly for being completely confused at this point, because so were the disciples. Peter is so unselfish at this point. He is apparently thinking that this is only intended for Christ’s chosen disciples (to work and work and work, with no earthly time of peace). He asks Jesus if this is just the way it will be for himself and the other disciples, or if Jesus is saying this to everyone. He might even be wondering how he is going to teach people this concept. “Then Peter said unto him, Lord, speakest thou this parable unto us, or even to all?” (Luke 12:41).
Jesus relays the truth of the matter, which it is always about the heart when it comes to God’s view of us. “And the Lord said, Who then is that faithful and wise steward, whom his lord shall make ruler over his household, to give them their portion of meat in due season? Blessed is that servant, whom his lord when he cometh shall find so doing. Of a truth I say unto you, that he will make him ruler over all that he hath. But and if that servant say in his heart, My lord delayeth his coming; and shall begin to beat the menservants and maidens, and to eat and drink, and to be drunken; The lord of that servant will come in a day when he looketh not for him, and at an hour when he is not aware, and will cut him in sunder, and will appoint him his portion with the unbelievers. And that servant, which knew his lord's will, and prepared not himself, neither did according to his will, shall be beaten with many stripes. But he that knew not, and did commit things worthy of stripes, shall be beaten with few stripes. For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required: and to whom men have committed much, of him they will ask the more.” (Luke 12:42-48). Jesus explained that we are to be faithful in our work, in our giving, and with our time—whether we are young or elderly. There is no point in this earthly life whereby we should just sit back and eat, drink, and be merry. There is no point when we can allow our thoughts to betray us into thinking that He won’t come today, tomorrow, or before we die. He has things for us to do at every stage of our lives. Heaven is our reward, not earth. We have earned nothing; all we have came from Him—even each and every breath we take. Just as we expect our leaders (whether in Church, community, state, or nation) to perform their duties to us; so too does God expect us to perform our duties to Him—without complaint. When our deeds are performed so that we can eat, drink, and be merry, we are in the wrong. When our deeds are performed so that we can do more for Jesus, we are getting the point of His lesson.
