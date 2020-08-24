We only find two stories in the Scriptures that include gourds. The first story is of Elisha’s servant who went out and collected gourds and made a stew for the prophets to eat. The gourds he collected were on wild vines and it was poisonous, so Elisha added some meal to (miraculously) make it edible so they could partake of it.
“And Elisha came again to Gilgal: and there was a dearth in the land; and the sons of the prophets were sitting before him: and he said unto his servant, Set on the great pot, and seethe pottage for the sons of the prophets. And one went out into the field to gather herbs, and found a wild vine, and gathered thereof wild gourds his lap full, and came and shred them into the pot of pottage: for they knew them not. So they poured out for the men to eat. And it came to pass, as they were eating of the pottage, that they cried out, and said, O thou man of God, there is death in the pot. And they could not eat thereof. But he said, Then bring meal. And he cast it into the pot; and he said, Pour out for the people, that they may eat. And there was no harm in the pot.” (II Kings 4:38-41, KJV).
Elisha quickly remedied the careless mistake of his servant, and his patience in the situation is symbolic of God’s patience with us.
The next story is of Jonah. We all remember Jonah being swallowed by a great fish which was prepared by God, because Jonah did not want to go prophesy against Nineveh. Finally, after three days in the belly of the fish, Jonah repented of his rebellion and God had the fish spit him out on the seashore. Jonah went on to prophesy against Nineveh and it worked! The king and the people of the land also repented of their sins and fasted before God. The king even commanded that the animals must fast also.
“So the people of Nineveh believed God, and proclaimed a fast, and put on sackcloth, from the greatest of them even to the least of them. For word came unto the king of Nineveh, and he arose from his throne, and he laid his robe from him, and covered him with sackcloth, and sat in ashes. And he caused it to be proclaimed and published through Nineveh by the decree of the king and his nobles, saying, Let neither man nor beast, herd nor flock, taste any thing: let them not feed, nor drink water: But let man and beast be covered with sackcloth, and cry mightily unto God: yea, let them turn every one from his evil way, and from the violence that is in their hands.” (Jonah 3:5-8).
God forgave their sins and did not destroy them. Jonah’s heart again rebelled against God as he went off to pout, because the city was not destroyed. Yet even in his rebellious state, God was looking after him and caring for him.
“And the LORD God prepared a gourd, and made it to come up over Jonah, that it might be a shadow over his head, to deliver him from his grief. So Jonah was exceeding glad of the gourd.” (Jonah 4:6).
The next day God made a worm, and it devoured the entire gourd. Jonah then became terribly angry. He was so angry that he was just going to sit in the hot sun until he died. God’s patience is unending, as we see how He responded to Jonah’s childish manners.
“And God said to Jonah, Doest thou well to be angry for the gourd? And he said, I do well to be angry, even unto death. Then said the LORD, Thou hast had pity on the gourd, for the which thou hast not laboured, neither madest it grow; which came up in a night, and perished in a night: And should not I spare Nineveh, that great city, wherein are more than sixscore thousand persons that cannot discern between their right hand and their left hand; and also much cattle?” (Jonah 4:9-11).
We are so much like Jonah today. We are forgiven so much and so often by the Good Lord, yet we get can not seem to comprehend how He could forgive other people. We see sin all around us, and we want the Lord to remit judgment swiftly and heartily, and then we have the audacity of Jonah when God forgives their repentance. Again and again, God is patient with us.
The God who can lead His prophet to add a bit of meal to a poisonous stew to make it edible; the God who prepares a great fish large enough to swallow a man and spit him out after three days; the God who can grow a gourd tall enough to provide shade in a day and then prepare a worm to eat it in a day; this is the forgiving God that we serve. Whatever the lesson we need to learn to be of better service to Him, He can teach us by whatever means He chooses. So when you see a gourd, think of God’s patience with you, and show His love by being patient with others.
