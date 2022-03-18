Last week we saw the miracle that God granted to Hezekiah in granting him fifteen more years to live. Not only that, to show Hezekiah that he would indeed be healed in three days, He gave him a sign. “And Isaiah said, This sign shalt thou have of the LORD, that the LORD will do the thing that he hath spoken: shall the shadow go forward ten degrees, or go back ten degrees?” (II Kings 20:9, KJV). Hezekiah chose to have the sun go backward ten degrees, and it did! After witnessing God’s miracles, alas, Hezekiah was filled with pride, and when the King of Babylon (Berodach-baladan) sent a Get Well Soon letter and some gifts to Hezekiah; Hezekiah showed the King’s servants all of this precious blessings from the Lord. “…there was nothing in his house, nor in all his dominion, that Hezekiah shewed them not.” (II Kings 20:13). The Lord then sent the Prophet Isaiah to Hezekiah and declared judgement for this bragging in pride. Hezekiah was told that everything he had shown to the men would be carried out to Babylon, and even his sons would be taken away and made to be eunuchs in Babylon. These stories are relayed to us in the Bible, so that when God tells us not to be filled with pride, we have examples of where pride will lead us—destruction.
Since God gave us His commandments to live by, He has warned us against having too much pride. He told the Israelites that He would be their God and they would be His people, unless they would not hearken unto Him. “But if ye will not hearken unto me, and will not do all these commandments; And if ye shall despise my statutes, or if your soul abhor my judgments, so that ye will not do all my commandments, but that ye break my covenant: I also will do this unto you; I will even appoint over you terror, consumption, and the burning ague, that shall consume the eyes, and cause sorrow of heart: and ye shall sow your seed in vain, for your enemies shall eat it. And I will set my face against you, and ye shall be slain before your enemies: they that hate you shall reign over you; and ye shall flee when none pursueth you. And if ye will not yet for all this hearken unto me, then I will punish you seven times more for your sins. And I will break the pride of your power; and I will make your heaven as iron, and your earth as brass. And your strength shall be spent in vain: for your land shall not yield her increase, neither shall the trees of the land yield their fruits.” (Lev 26:14-20). Even today, when we become haughty and arrogant, God will break our pride. Everything we have (our jobs, our children, our families, our greatest joys) comes from Him, and He can take it ALL away.
Throughout Scripture, when God’s people began to see His wrath, they humbled themselves over their own pride, and God had mercy on them. “Notwithstanding Hezekiah humbled himself for the pride of his heart, both he and the inhabitants of Jerusalem, so that the wrath of the LORD came not upon them in the days of Hezekiah.” (2 Chr 32:26).
David talked about how evil and pride tend to go hand-in-hand, “The wicked in his pride doth persecute the poor: let them be taken in the devices that they have imagined. For the wicked boasteth of his heart's desire, and blesseth the covetous, whom the LORD abhorreth. The wicked, through the pride of his countenance, will not seek after God: God is not in all his thoughts.” (Psa 10:2-4)
Proverbs warns of pride over and over again, “When pride cometh, then cometh shame: but with the lowly is wisdom.” (Prov 11:2). “Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall. Better it is to be of an humble spirit with the lowly, than to divide the spoil with the proud.” (Prov 16:18-19). “A man's pride shall bring him low: but honour shall uphold the humble in spirit.” (Prov 29:23).
Daniel warned King Nebuchadnezzar that his pride would be broken, and sure enough, on the day that he walked through his castle in pride, he was rebuked. He was cast out of his kingdom, ate grass as an ox, and was so long living homeless that his finger nails grew out like birds’ claws. When he acknowledged only God as king, he was restored, and he said, “Now I Nebuchadnezzar praise and extol and honour the King of heaven, all whose works are truth, and his ways judgment: and those that walk in pride he is able to abase.” (Dan 4:37).
Jesus reminds us that pride comes from within, “And he said, That which cometh out of the man, that defileth the man. For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, Thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness: All these evil things come from within, and defile the man.” (Mark 7:20-23).
John preached, “For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.” (I John 2:16).
When our pride is in what “we” have, what “we” have accomplished, and what “we” are, then we are not growing closer to God, but walking straight away from Him. He will break that pride. He will remove that obstacle between Himself and His child. Examine your heart and your life. Your blessings are to honor God and glorify Him alone. By God’s grace and mercy, we have what we have. By His love, we are His.
