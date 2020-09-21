Greenness refers to a green plant or the green shoots of a plant, and it’s usage is only found once in Scripture when Bildad (the Shuhite) is talking with Job trying to get him to confess his sins to appease God’s wrath. He talks about the rushes and the flags that “whilst it is yet in his greenness, and not cut down, it withereth before any other herb.” (Job 8:12, KJV).
How often do we find ourselves in this same situation? We may be completely in the will of God in our lives by going to church with active participation in church activities, visiting the sick and shut-ins, witnessing to others, or taking on a new task or project. While it seems that even though we are not “cut down,” we appear to be “withering” in our efforts.
Just as with Bildad’s antagonizing reprimands toward Job, the most righteous man in the land at the time (a man who God is using to comfort worried souls for thousands of years to come); the devil hates us the most when we are following God’s plan for our lives. He tries endlessly to destroy our faith and diminish our purpose. The devil used Job’s own wife to say, “Dost thou still retain thine integrity? Curse God, and die.” (Job 2:9).
Yet if we are truly in God’s will, He will open our eyes to see the devil’s wiles for what they are. Such truth is found in her comment, “Curse God, and die.” Wanting him to curse God, knowing that he would then die if he did so; she could forego the doting wife role and move on to greener pastures.
We do not always realize our own selfishness when we strive to say the right words to someone in crisis. In those instances, we need to forget ourselves and just be there for the other person. This lesson came home to me several years ago when our previous church decided to be open for one hour during the week for an Hour of Prayer. I was selected to unlock the doors and then relock them after people left. I arrived at the church with no one waiting to get in, and I seated myself at the altar to begin my prayers for family, friends, loved ones, county, state, nation, and the Body of Christ around the world. After completing my prayers, I realized that still no one had shown up. Thus began one of the most important lessons from God in my life. I started to pray again, and a “still small voice” said “don’t talk, just wait with me.” I realized how important it was to just sit silently for those in need. The Comforting Spirit of Christ is complete. The grand words of advice and comfort are not always needed.
So often since that day, I have experienced times of turmoil “waiting for an answer; waiting for a letter or phone call that I desperately needed, and would realize that Jesus was “waiting with me.” Oh the overwhelming sense of peace that comes with the knowledge that Christ is ever with us—sometimes sitting quietly, waiting with us—taking His time for something or someone as mundane as me is so humbling and yet invokes the utmost praise in my soul for Him.
What blessings would have been bestowed on Job’s “friends” if they had just come out to him as he sat in sackcloth and ashes and just sat silently with him as he waited on the Lord. What if they had they not given him their “profound” words of wisdom, advised the righteous and how to live righteously, and had they not accused and condemned him without a cause? But no, they did not pray and rely on God for guidance; they did not see that God was working in Job’s life to glorify Himself.
We all tend to get on the bandwagon of Job’s friends when we hear of someone having calamity after calamity befall them. If you have not prayed for him/her, have not sought guidance and received words from God on what to say, then by all means, Shut Up! Just sit quietly if you must be there and try to be a silent comforter. Provide comfort and peace from Jesus with your silent presence. Be an example of Christ’s love and patience, not an example of the devil’s manipulation and cruelty.
When we are and have been praying for someone or something for years, let us remember Hannah, who prayed for years for a son, a child to devote to God.
“And they rose up in the morning early, and worshipped before the LORD, and returned, and came to their house to Ramah: and Elkanah knew Hannah his wife; and the LORD remembered her. Wherefore it came to pass, when the time was come about after Hannah had conceived, that she bare a son, and called his name Samuel, saying, Because I have asked him of the LORD.” (I Sam 1:19-20).
What a testimony of waiting on the Lord, and knowing that someday, we too will be able to praise Him for granting our prayer requests.
