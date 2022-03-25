The word tree(s) is referenced 358 times in our Holy Scriptures, with appearances from the first through to the last chapter of the Bible. At least 45 different species of trees are specifically noted. Their first mention is with their creation in response to the voice of God, “And God said, Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself, upon the earth, and it was so.” (Gen 1:11, KJV). This was God’s first living creation—even before animals and mankind. Then we have the story of Adam and Eve, where God’s first Commandment was that man not eat of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil (Gen 2:16), and later, Adam and Eve hid from God among the trees. (Gen 3:8). The next mention of trees is when the angels of the Lord came to Abraham to bring the good news of Sarai’s forthcoming child, while they rested and were fed under the tree. (Gen 18:4-8). During the plagues of Egypt, the trees were broken under the hail storm and devoured by the locusts. (Ex 10:5, 15). God’s commandments entail what should happen to a man who accidentally killed another man while chopping down trees. (Deut 19:5). Furthermore, when a foreign land was seized, the trees (for meat) were to remain because “the tree of the field is man’s life.” (Deut 20:19; 22:20). Moses cast a tree (which God showed him) into the bitter waters of Marah to make them drinkable. (Ex 15:25). The fruit of the tree was to be included in the tithes of the land. (Lev 27:30). Olive trees were to be beaten only once—leaving the un-harvested fruit for the stranger, orphans, and widows. (Deut 24:20). David knew to wait under the myrtle trees, until he heard the sound of going in the tree tops “for God is gone forth to smite the host of the Philistines.” (I Chr 14:15).
In Deuteronomy, we learn that: if a man were put to death and hung on a tree, he was to be brought down before dark “for he that is hanged is accursed of God. (Deut 21:22-23). Pharaoh hung his chief baker (Gen 40:19); Joshua’s men hung king Ai (Josh 8:29); and the five kings of the Amorites (Josh 10:26). David’s evil son, Absalom, was hanged from the bough of an oak tree. King Ahasureus hanged his two chamberlains after Mordeci informed Ester of their evil plans. (Est 2:23).
The talking trees parable in Judges portrays the trees asking the olive tree to reign over them. When it refused, they asked the fig tree. When it also refused, they asked the vine. Upon that refusal, they asked the lowly and unworthy bramble. The bramble accepted only under the condition that the trees would bow down to it and completely put their trust in it. (Judg 9). This story is an allegory about the leadership of Abimelech—showing that choosing an unworthy leader “just to have a leader” brings about dire circumstances that take you farther and farther away from God. All of the great prophets: Isaiah, Ezra, Jeremiah, Nehemiah, Job, Ezekiel, Daniel, Hosea, Joel, Micah, Haggai, Nahum, Amos, Zechariah, and St. John, made numerous references to the tree—both in their physical and natural existences, as well as symbolically. Job laments the shortness of mans life. But he says, “there is the hope of a tree, if it be cut down, that it will sprout again, and that the tender branch thereof will not cease. Though the root thereof wax old in the earth, and the stock thereof die in the ground; Yet through the scent of water it will bud, and bring forth boughs like a plant.” (Job 14:7-9).
Our first beloved Psalm promises that if we are righteous in the Lord, we will “be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.” (Psa 1:3). The righteous will be “like a green olive tree in the house of God” and “shall flourish like the palm tree.” (Psa 52:8; 92:12). On the other hand, the unrighteous reap their just rewards also, “He smote their vines also and their fig trees; and brake the trees of their coasts.” (Psa 105:33).
From the wisdom of Soloman, we read that: wisdom and understanding is a tree of life (Prov 3:13-18); the “fruit of the righteous is a tree of life” (Prov 11:30); “when the desire cometh, it is a tree of life” (Prov 13:12); and “a wholesome tongue is a tree of life.” (Prov 15:4). In the Song of Solomon, we find numerous references to trees (all of which bore fruit or fragrance), when writing to his lover in the greatest love poetry in Scripture. The basic facts of life are brought forth in Ecclesiastes with such sayings as, “where the tree falleth, there it shall be.” (Eccl 11:3). Isaiah foretells the blessings of God, after He creates “new heavens and a new earth.” (Isa 65:17). “They shall not build, and another inhabit; they shall not plant, and another eat: for as the days of a tree are the days of my people, and mine elect shall long enjoy the work of their hands.” (Isa 65:22). We are promised here that all of our work on earth for the Lord will be rewarded!
Jesus had much ado with trees. He symbolized the good tree as bearing good fruits and the evil tree as bearing evil fruits, to acts of the righteous man and the evil man. (Matt 7:17-18). In Matt 3:10, we learn that the corrupt tree (unrighteous man) is hewn down and cast into the fire. He even tells us in Matt 12:33 that the tree (man) is known by his fruit (deeds). He used the fig tree’s bearing of leaves to predict the coming of summer (Matt 24:32) and caused the unfruitful fig tree in Matt 21:19 to wither up and die. And of course, there is the parable of the mustard seed found in Luke 13:19 and 17:6. Little Zacchaeus climbed a sycomore tree in order to even see Jesus (Luke 19:14), and of course, the branches of trees provided the “red carpet” for Jesus’ final entry into Jerusalem. (Mark 11:8). The greatest betrayer in recorded history (Judas Iscariot) hanged himself on a tree. (Matt 27:5). In Acts 5:30, Peter tells the high priest and council, “The God of our fathers raised up Jesus, who ye slew and hanged on a tree.” When our Great Savior Jesus Christ bore our sins on the cross/tree (becoming accursed of God for all sin), He fulfilled all that was written of Him aforetime. (Acts 13:29). Finally, in Galatians 3:13, Paul tells us that “Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law.” Thank you Jesus! Later in Scripture, Jude warns against false teachers, “These are spots in your feasts of charity, when they feast with you, feeding themselves without fear: clouds they are without water, carried about of winds; trees whose fruit withereth, without fruit, twice dead, plucked up by the roots.” (Jude 1:12).
In the end times, after the sixth seal is broken, there will be a time of quiet, “And after these things I saw four angels standing on the four corners of the earth, holding the four winds of the earth, that the wind should not blow on the earth, nor on the sea, nor on any tree.” (Rev 7:3). When the seventh seal is opened, and the first trumpet sounds, “and there followed hail and fire mingled with blood, and they were cast upon the earth: and the third part of trees was burnt up, and all green grass was burnt up.” (Rev 8:7). In the end, we shall eat of the tree which bears twelve fruits. (Rev 22:2) While on this earth, each Christian strives to do right in the eyes of God because, “Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.” (Rev 22:14). This is the last mention of trees in Scripture. May we all give praise to God for the provision of trees!
