The beginning of Moses’ story in Exodus sets forth the Biblical truth of God hearing the cries of His people. God is very detail-oriented and specific in His plan to rescue them. He had a plan and He shared that plan with His servants. As an avenger, Moses killed an Egyptian and left Pharaoh’s household. He fled from Pharaoh and dwelt in the land of Midian. He married Zipporah and had his firstborn son, Gershom. As time went by, the king of Egypt died, and the Hebrews in the land cried out to God for help. God remembered His covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Then the story of Moses begins.
God’s plan for Moses’ servitude is laid out before him and, he is overwhelmed. Having left the privileged city life, he had become content to work out his days as a shepherd in the rural region of Midian. Amazed by the miracle of the burning bush, he hears the voice of the Lord. Then God carries on a conversation with Moses, answers all of his questions, calms his fears, and gives Moses divine oracles of the future.
“Now Moses kept the flock of Jethro his father-in-law, the priest of Midian: and he led the flock to the backside of the desert, and came to the mountain of God, even to Horeb. And the angel of the LORD appeared unto him in a flame of fire out of the midst of a bush: and he looked, and, behold, the bush burned with fire, and the bush was not consumed.” (Ex 3:1-2, KJV). Moses became very curious at the sight of this burning bush that did not burn up. “And Moses said, I will now turn aside, and see this great sight, why the bush is not burnt. And when the LORD saw that he turned aside to see, God called unto him out of the midst of the bush, and said, Moses, Moses. And he said, Here am I. And he said, Draw not nigh hither: put off thy shoes from off thy feet, for the place whereon thou standest is holy ground. Moreover he said, I am the God of thy father, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob. And Moses hid his face; for he was afraid to look upon God.” (Ex 3:3-6). Even in the beginning of God’s calling of Moses, God had patience with Moses. God instructed him every step of the way, even to remove his shoes because of where he stood—on Holy ground. Moses’ amazement turns to fear as he realizes the seriousness of facing God Himself.
“And the LORD said, I have surely seen the affliction of my people which are in Egypt, and have heard their cry by reason of their taskmasters; for I know their sorrows; And I am come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good land and a large, unto a land flowing with milk and honey; unto the place of the Canaanites, and the Hittites, and the Amorites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites. Now therefore, behold, the cry of the children of Israel is come unto me: and I have also seen the oppression wherewith the Egyptians oppress them. Come now therefore, and I will send thee unto Pharaoh, that thou mayest bring forth my people the children of Israel out of Egypt.” (Ex 3:7-10). The Pharaoh’s daughter had named him Moses because she “drew him out” of the water. His name means “to draw out,” which is certainly appropriate because God had to continually draw him out into leadership. He was not a man who had arrogance or ambitious goals to be the leader of the masses. He has become the man commissioned by God to deliver the people into the promised land of milk and honey. He will be sent by the Lord to fulfill the promises made by the Lord for deliverance.
“And Moses said unto God, Who am I, that I should go unto Pharaoh, and that I should bring forth the children of Israel out of Egypt? And he said, Certainly I will be with thee; and this shall be a token unto thee, that I have sent thee: When thou hast brought forth the people out of Egypt, ye shall serve God upon this mountain.” (Ex 3:11-12). Moses questions his own calling because of his inadequacies. He wants to know who he is that he should be called by God; who he is that he should talk to Pharaoh; and who he is that he will deliver the people. He cannot grasp that God picked him for this enormous responsibility and honor. God reassures Moses. One of the most touching and soul-encouraging sentences in Scripture is when God tells Moses in verse 12, “Certainly I will be with thee…” How wonderful!
“And Moses said unto God, Behold, when I come unto the children of Israel, and shall say unto them, The God of your fathers hath sent me unto you; and they shall say to me, What is his name? what shall I say unto them? And God said unto Moses, I AM THAT I AM: and he said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I AM hath sent me unto you.” (Ex 3:13-14).
God then proceeds to give Moses a detailed account of what he should say and do, and then what the results will be! Everything that God told Moses at the burning bush came to fruition, because God was certainly with Moses every step of the way. God revealed Himself to Moses; He revealed His plan; and He made promises for the future—promises which He kept.
God gets our attention—whether in a burning bush or a quiet whisper. God hears and sees every need and His timing is always perfect. God has a plan for each of us, and He will reveal His plans to us for our service to Him. God will go with us to fulfill our commission/calling—certainly!
