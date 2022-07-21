Have you ever just been utterly unprepared for the situation at hand? This is certainly a miserable condition to be in, and the Bible urges us to always be prepared. However, God does not expect us to go it alone. He frequently tells His people what to be prepared for.
When the Israelites were about to cross over Jordan, He told the people (through Joshua) in advance what they would need to do in order to prepare for the miraculous event. “Then Joshua commanded the officers of the people, saying, Pass through the host, and command the people, saying, Prepare you victuals; for within three days ye shall pass over this Jordan, to go in to possess the land, which the LORD your God giveth you to possess it.” (Joshua 1:10-11, KJV). Each step of the way, the Lord helped and instructed the people in their preparations. “And Joshua said unto the people, Sanctify yourselves: for tomorrow the LORD will do wonders among you. And Joshua spake unto the priests, saying, Take up the ark of the covenant, and pass over before the people. And they took up the ark of the covenant, and went before the people. And the LORD said unto Joshua, This day will I begin to magnify thee in the sight of all Israel, that they may know that, as I was with Moses, so I will be with thee. And thou shalt command the priests that bear the ark of the covenant, saying, When ye are come to the brink of the water of Jordan, ye shall stand still in Jordan.” Josh 3:5-8). Because the people listened and were prepared, they got to participate in the miracle. “Behold, the ark of the covenant of the Lord of all the earth passeth over before you into Jordan. Now therefore take you twelve men out of the tribes of Israel, out of every tribe a man. And it shall come to pass, as soon as the soles of the feet of the priests that bear the ark of the LORD, the Lord of all the earth, shall rest in the waters of Jordan, that the waters of Jordan shall be cut off from the waters that come down from above; and they shall stand upon an heap. And it came to pass, when the people removed from their tents, to pass over Jordan, and the priests bearing the ark of the covenant before the people; And as they that bare the ark were come unto Jordan, and the feet of the priests that bare the ark were dipped in the brim of the water, (for Jordan overfloweth all his banks all the time of harvest,) That the waters which came down from above stood and rose up upon an heap very far from the city Adam, that is beside Zaretan: and those that came down toward the sea of the plain, even the salt sea, failed, and were cut off: and the people passed over right against Jericho. And the priests that bare the ark of the covenant of the LORD stood firm on dry ground in the midst of Jordan, and all the Israelites passed over on dry ground, until all the people were passed clean over Jordan.” (Josh 11-17).
Through the prophet Samuel, the Lord reminded the people of His Commandments to put Him first, and He would take care of them. “And Samuel spake unto all the house of Israel, saying, If ye do return unto the LORD with all your hearts, then put away the strange gods and Ashtaroth from among you, and prepare your hearts unto the LORD, and serve him only: and he will deliver you out of the hand of the Philistines.” (I Sam 7:3).
Proverbs has common-sense wisdom for all of us. “Prepare thy work without, and make it fit for thyself in the field; and afterwards build thine house.” (Prov 24:27) We are to have a job and an income before deciding to build a house, or make a purchase requiring payments in the future.
We can even witness how animals and insects instinctively prepare for the coming of winter, “The ants are a people not strong, yet they prepare their meat in the summer.” (Prov 30:25). Even the weakest and meekest make preparations by which they can get ready for the next day, week, or season.
One man in the Bible had the task of commanding and warning others to prepare themselves for the Messiah. “In those days came John the Baptist, preaching in the wilderness of Judaea, And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand. For this is he that was spoken of by the prophet Esaias, saying, The voice of one crying in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make his paths straight.” (Matt 3:1-3).
Jesus is still preparing for us to join Him in Heaven, “In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” (John 14:2-3).
There will come a day when He fulfills His promise, “And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left. Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.” (Matt 25:33-34). Others will receive what He has prepared for them also, “Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels.” (Matt 25:41).
With all of God’s people in the Bible being told to be prepared, with the prophets continually reminding us to prepare our hearts and minds for the Lord, and with Jesus Christ Himself preparing to receive us into His kingdom; should we not prepare ourselves daily for Him? Should we not continually warn others of His coming and what awaits them if they don’t know Him?
