When we think of rest, do we contemplate a vacation; a hot bath or shower; a favorite television show; or relaxing with a good book? These things may invoke a feeling of rest; but true rest comes only from the Lord. Only He is able to provide a restful heart—a sense of rest in the soul, a worry-free environment. There are times when we go forth with great inspiration and mightin order to perform some great act or work to glorify God; but like Noah’s dove, we find no rest, and we return to our starting place. “But the dove found no rest for the sole of her foot, and she returned unto him into the ark, for the waters were on the face of the whole earth: then he put forth his hand, and took her, and pulled her in unto him into the ark.” (Gen 8:9, KJV). These are the times for ardent and heart-felt prayers for guidance. God does not instruct us to just go and do whatever we take a notion. State that it is for Him, and expect Him to serve us and our whims. Yes, He definitely plants ideas and desires in our heart for a service to Him, but He is preparing us for this service—we know not the timing. When our hearts, our minds, our bodies, and our strength is at the right point; then we go with Him (and He goes before us) for the task. When we run ahead of Him, we find that we are like the dove (finding no rest,) and we must exert our efforts to get back to our Master quickly.
In God’s magnificent design, we each are granted and blessed with a day of rest each week. A day to enjoy His blessings; a day to meditate on His goodness; a holy day unto Him. Even in the wilderness, the Israelites had manna each morning. A double-portion was provided on the sixth day, so that the seventh could be of rest. “And he said unto them, This is that which the LORD hath said, Tomorrow is the rest of the holy sabbath unto the LORD: bake that which ye will bake today, and seethe that ye will seethe; and that which remaineth over lay up for you to be kept until the morning. And they laid it up till the morning, as Moses bade: and it did not stink, neither was there any worm therein. And Moses said, Eat that today; for today is a sabbath unto the LORD: today ye shall not find it in the field. Six days ye shall gather it; but on the seventh day, which is the sabbath, in it there shall be none.” (Ex 16:23-26).
A great lesson (among many great lessons) can be learned by Moses’ example of heart. When God told him that He would go with him and give him rest, Moses had but one request. “Now therefore, I pray thee, if I have found grace in thy sight, show me now thy way, that I may know thee, that I may find grace in thy sight: and consider that this nation is thy people. And he said, My presence shall go with thee, and I will give thee rest. And he said unto him, If thy presence go not with me, carry us not up hence.” (Ex 33:13-15). How quick are we today with an answer? How often do we see a great opportunity for advancement, monetary gain, or notoriety, and just stop and pray? Do we feel in our hearts and minds that if God is not going to be with us in this new venture that we truly do not want it? Or, do we think that it sounds so good, it must be from God, so we seize it?
Even the land (God’s land) is to have rest every seventh year. “But in the seventh year shall be a sabbath of rest unto the land, a sabbath for the LORD: thou shalt neither sow thy field, nor prune thy vineyard. That which groweth of its own accord of thy harvest thou shalt not reap, neither gather the grapes of thy vine undressed: for it is a year of rest unto the land.” (Lev 25:4-5). If our greed for gain does not allow the land (which belongs to God) to have rest, God will provide for the land to have rest by removing us from it. “As long as it lieth desolate it shall rest; because it did not rest in your sabbaths, when ye dwelt upon it.” (Lev 26:35).
Jesus fulfilled the law, when He walked the earth as a man, and He never broke it. He reminded us that He is the great Shepherd. As His sheep, we can rest under His loving hand. “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (Matt 11:28-30).
When we are trying to live our lives for Christ and finding our own way to glorify Him with our lives, we must look to His words for guidance. We are not to force ourselves or Christ on people. God prepares the way, and He lets us know when we are to stay and work, and when to move on. “Go your ways: behold, I send you forth as lambs among wolves. Carry neither purse, nor scrip, nor shoes: and salute no man by the way. And into whatsoever house ye enter, first say, Peace be to this house. And if the son of peace be there, your peace shall rest upon it: if not, it shall turn to you again. And in the same house remain, eating and drinking such things as they give: for the labourer is worthy of his hire. Go not from house to house.” (Luke 10:3-7).
What happens to those lost souls who never believe in Christ Jesus? We find a clear and precise answer in the Book of Revelation, “And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.” (14:11).
