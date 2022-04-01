There is not a situation that we can encounter in this world whereby there is not a help and encouragement for us in the Scriptures. Over and over again, we find that God’s people were wrongly accused and even imprisoned for these false crimes.
One such incident involves Joseph (the youngest son of Jacob) and he was the apple of his father’s eye. All of Joseph’s brothers were involved in selling him into slavery because of their jealousy over him. This would not be the last time in his life that Joseph would be betrayed. “And Joseph was brought down to Egypt; and Potiphar, an officer of Pharaoh, captain of the guard, an Egyptian, bought him of the hands of the Ishmeelites, which had brought him down thither. And the LORD was with Joseph, and he was a prosperous man; and he was in the house of his master the Egyptian. And his master saw that the LORD was with him, and that the LORD made all that he did to prosper in his hand. And Joseph found grace in his sight, and he served him: and he made him overseer over his house, and all that he had he put into his hand.” (Gen 39:1-4, KJV).
Things were going well for Joseph because God was with him. Then, “And it came to pass after these things, that his master's wife cast her eyes upon Joseph; and she said, Lie with me. But he refused, and said unto his master's wife, Behold, my master wotteth not what is with me in the house, and he hath committed all that he hath to my hand; There is none greater in this house than I; neither hath he kept back any thing from me but thee, because thou art his wife: how then can I do this great wickedness, and sin against God?” (Gen 39:7-9). His master’s wife did not accept this gracefully. She set out to try to seduce Joseph; he fled in fear, but she grabbed a piece of his garment and used that to show her husband. The master had no choice but to throw Joseph in prison. Yet, “the LORD was with Joseph, and shewed him mercy, and have him favour in the sigh t of the keeper of the prison.” (Gen 39:21). As time went by, Joseph was released from prison, and after interpreting Pharaoh’s dream when no one else could, he again grew in the kingdom until he was put in charge of all the king’s possessions. When Joseph’s brothers came begging for food and realized who Joseph was, and begged forgiveness; Joseph did not rely on his own “goodwill,” he gave God the glory! “And Joseph said unto his brethren, Come near to me, I pray you. And they came near. And he said, I am Joseph your brother, whom ye sold into Egypt. Now therefore be not grieved, nor angry with yourselves, that ye sold me hither: for God did send me before you to preserve life.” (Gen 45:4-5). All the people in Joseph’s life that falsely accused him, betrayed him, and were jealous of him, were proven wrong in the end. God was with Joseph.
Any time that we are falsely accused, betrayed, and endure injustice, God is with us. He has a plan to use it to bring glory to Himself. We need to rely on His timing and His justice. Let us remember Paul’s words, “Recompense to no man evil for evil. Provide things honest in the sight of all men.” (Rom 12:17). When we try to get vengeance ourselves, we are only showing our weakness of faith in the Lord’s ability and power to help. God will make things right. It might not be at the moment we want, but it will happen, and He will be glorified!
