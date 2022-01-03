Work has always been important to God and to His people. We find work 378 times in the Bible, not counting working, worked, etc. In the beginning, God worked. He worked to create the entire world that we know. Then He rested. “And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made. And God blessed the seventh day, and sanctified it: because that in it he had rested from all his work which God created and made.” (Gen 2:2-3, KJV). Because God Himself rested on the seventh day, He gave us a day of rest each week also. In the commandments that He gave to Moses, He commanded that we also observe this day of rest. “Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: But the seventh day is the sabbath of the LORD thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.” (Ex 20:9-11). He knew that in times of harvest, we would easily forget to rest. He wants us to work, but He also provides a day each week of blessed rest.
In the Psalm of Moses, he speaks of the importance of seeing God’s work and workings in our lives. He also talked about how important it for us to have our work to be established (to be seen and noticed by God, and to see the fruits of our labors). “Let thy work appear unto thy servants, and thy glory unto their children. And let the beauty of the LORD our God be upon us: and establish thou the work of our hands upon us; yea, the work of our hands establish thou it.” (Psa 90:16-17).
Jesus pointed out in a parable that He does not want empty promises about working for Him. He wants us to be sincere when we offer our services in His name. He also wants us to be of a good work ethic in anything we do (reliable and dependable). “But what think ye? A certain man had two sons; and he came to the first, and said, Son, go work today in my vineyard. He answered and said, I will not: but afterward he repented, and went. And he came to the second, and said likewise. And he answered and said, I go, sir: and went not. Whether of them twain did the will of his father? They say unto him, The first. Jesus saith unto them, Verily I say unto you, That the publicans and the harlots go into the kingdom of God before you.” (Matt 21:28-31). Jesus also made it clear that the Day of Rest, the Sabbath Day, was intended for us as a blessing—not a chore. “And he said unto them, The sabbath was made for man, and not man for the sabbath: Therefore the Son of man is Lord also of the sabbath.” (Mark 2:27-28).
As always in Scripture, we are reminded again and again of the faithfulness and righteousness of God Almighty. He is faithful to notice our efforts. Even when we think we have failed to accomplish what we intended, He is all-knowing and all-seeing. God can take our failures and turn them into something that honors and glorifies Himself. We don’t have to go it alone and do it all ourselves, we just need to make the effort to be pleasing to Him, and He will take care of the rest. He is still working! “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love, which ye have shown toward his name, in that ye have ministered to the saints, and do minister.” (Heb 6:10).
He does expect us to put forth the effort, though. We are not just to sit back and listen to the preacher on Sunday morning, and then drive by someone in need on the way home without even trying to help. “But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.” (James 1:25). In the beginning, God worked. He has also expected His people to work honestly in their jobs, and to also work for His kingdom. Jesus is coming back to reward each one for their labors. “And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works. And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.” (Rev 20:12-13) We are amply blessed every day. We are freely forgiven of our sins. We receive a weekly day of rest now, but our great Sabbath day is coming with Christ, when He returns to reward each believer. “And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.” (Rev 22:12-13). So, let us work for Him—let your life be a light. Work today in preparation for His coming, because whatever work we perform for Him today, He sees, He notices, and He will reward our efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.