We read about God’s mercy, grace, and forgiveness repeatedly throughout the New Testament. We also have many examples in the Old Testament readings. For instance, the narrative story of Naboth’s vineyard is a wonderful example of God’s Word standing true and His mercy enduring forever.
The story starts out in Naboth’s vineyard, which adjoins King Ahab’s property. King Ahab approaches Naboth and desires to purchase his land in order to use it as an herb garden next to his palace. Naboth, obviously a man of God, reminds King Ahab that God’s laws prohibit him from selling his inheritance. Ahab leaves in a rage after being refused by Naboth, returns home, and goes to bed. His wife, Jezebel, comes to his bedside and tries to coax him into eating. The king refuses, because he did not get the land from Naboth. Jezebel tells him how great he is and to get up and eat, because she will take care of it for him. Jezebel writes letters in Ahab’s name to the elders and nobles in the land, declaring a fast, ordering them to set up Naboth with two false witnesses (sons of Belial) testifying that Naboth blasphemed God and the king, and to stone Naboth to death. Quickly, the elders and nobles fulfill Jezebel and Ahab’s request and send word to Jezebel that the deed is done. Jezebel then tells Ahab that he can now take the vineyard because Naboth is dead. Ahab leaves his home to go next door and take possession of the vineyard.
God’s presence in the story is made known when He tells Elijah to go and meet Ahab in Naboth’s vineyard and prophesy against him. In fulfillment of God’s command, Elijah confronts Ahab in Naboth’s vineyard, and prophecies against him. This scene is the climax of the story, because Ahab is immediately humbled and repents of his actions. God’s quick mercy is the focal point of the narrative. He is angry with Ahab’s actions, but quick to delay His Word of punishment at the sight of Ahab’s repentance. Although His Word still stands and Ahab’s kingdom will fall with no descendants to take the throne; it will not happen during Ahab’s lifetime, because he repented. However, Ahab will still die (according to the Word of the Lord) and in the place where Naboth died, the dogs licked up his blood.
Ahab was guilty of breaking God’s Commandments. He begins by coveting his neighbors’ vineyard, then he and Jezebel set out to steal the vineyard by ordering false witnesses and the murder of Naboth. He is given to worshiping false idols, which keeps him from loving God with all of his heart. Even though they did not do the false witnessing, they broke this commandment by instigating/ordering “a multitude to do evil.” (Ex 23:2, KJV). Additionally, he did not honor his father’s lineage of David. Therefore, during this one narrative, Ahab has broken seven of the Ten Commandments. We can also assume that he also did not observe the Sabbath day, since he was not in the habit of observing the laws of the Lord. We have an example of how sin creeps in and takes over our lives when we stray away from God.
From Deuteronomy 19:15-21, we find that God’s commandments include severe punishment for those who bear false witness, so that it will be a testimony to others not to act in similar manner. We also see that Ahab and Jezebel knew God’s laws, because they ordered two false witnesses (per the custom of the courts) to testify against Naboth. Indeed, Ahab and Jezebel became examples of God’s punishment as a story to be told to future generations to stay in obedience to God. When faced with the reality of our sins, we too are to humble ourselves before the Lord and ask for His mercy and forgiveness.
