No matter how bad it seems to be at present; we have the promise of a harvest—both in this life and the next. After the flood, God promised to provide the seasons for the earth.
“While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” (Gen 8:22, KJV).
When Joseph’s brothers (who had sold him into slavery) came to him to buy food, he responded with love and glorified God.
“For these two years hath the famine been in the land: and yet there are five years, in the which there shall neither be earing nor harvest. And God sent me before you to preserve you a posterity in the earth, and to save your lives by a great deliverance.” (Gen 45:6-7).
As we work and toil (seemingly endlessly) in our efforts to sow seeds, the work does not end there. In a drought we must water, and after the heavy rains, we must pluck away the weeds and repair gullies. We must then wait and watch until the crop is ripe for the harvest. Finally, the hardest work of all begins as we scurry and hurry before inclement weather ruins the harvest or predators come in and devour their portions. We must carefully pick, load, and transport—then we receive our reward, whether it is payment for the goods, or a stockpile for ourselves to get us through the long winter months ahead (before the next sowing season is upon us). So it is with our own lives, our hopes, and our dreams. We dutifully work at our jobs to earn funds to help spread the Gospel. Yet we cannot stop there; we must be faithful in our prayers to help water the growth; and we must also be diligent and make sure that our funds are being used appropriately for the purpose which we intended (thereby getting rid of any weeds that may try to sprout up and hinder growth).
We do not always know when God is going to bring us a harvest or when He has in mind to task us in helping with a harvest, but we must be ever-ready to help another come to know Christ. We may be in a grocery store or coming out of Church or at a ball game when one comes to us wanting to know more about Christ — are we always available?
Let us not be caught in slumber when we are given the opportunity to help bring a lost sheep into the fold.
“He that gathereth in summer is a wise son: but he that sleepeth in harvest is a son that causeth shame.” (Prov 10:5).
Let us always be ready, for Christ said, “Therefore said he unto them, The harvest truly is great, but the labourers are few: pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he would send forth labourers into his harvest.” (Luke 10:2).
This applies to our lives as well — many of us here and around the country are in a drought with finances, health, and even Spiritual blessings; yet the Lord is the “Lord of the harvest” and every harvest comes from Him, so let us pray for the long drought to end quickly and for His harvest to be plentiful!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.