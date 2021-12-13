Malachi prophesied that the days were coming when only those who believed in God would receive His healing grace. “But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings; and ye shall go forth, and grow up as calves of the stall.” (Mal 4:2, KJV). Sure enough, when Jesus came so did His healing. “And Jesus went about all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing all manner of sickness and all manner of disease among the people.” (Matt 4:23). As Jesus went about the lands preaching and teaching the people the ways of God, He also healed. “And Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people.” (Matt 9:35). Having everyone’s undivided attention because of His power to heal, Jesus used the opportunity to point out that so many people needed healing and the Gospel. “But when he saw the multitudes, he was moved with compassion on them, because they fainted, and were scattered abroad, as sheep having no shepherd. Then saith he unto his disciples, The harvest truly is plenteous, but the labourers are few; Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth labourers into his harvest.” (Matt 9:36-38). After instructing His followers to pray for more workers in the Kingdom of God, He gave power to His disciples to also heal. “And when he had called unto him his twelve disciples, he gave them power against unclean spirits, to cast them out, and to heal all manner of sickness and all manner of disease.” (Matt 10:1).
Time and again, Jesus taught the multitudes and healed the sick. “And the people, when they knew it, followed him: and he received them, and spake unto them of the kingdom of God, and healed them that had need of healing.” (Luke 9:11).
After Christ returns and judgment is sent forth against all the unbelievers, we are shown a visual picture of complete heavenly peace by John in the Book of Revelation. “And he showed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and of the Lamb. In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations. And there shall be no more curse: but the throne of God and of the Lamb shall be in it; and his servants shall serve him: And they shall see his face; and his name shall be in their foreheads. And there shall be no night there; and they need no candle, neither light of the sun; for the Lord God giveth them light: and they shall reign for ever and ever. And he said unto me, These sayings are faithful and true: and the Lord God of the holy prophets sent his angel to show unto his servants the things which must shortly be done. Behold, I come quickly: blessed is he that keepeth the sayings of the prophecy of this book.” (Rev 22:1-7). Every infirmity, every distress, every crisis will be completely healed forevermore.
For now, we are to do as Christ commanded and pray for more workers for the Kingdom of God. We are to pray for that holy anointed prayer of healing for those whom we know are sick. Christ is alive, and He still wants us to seek Him for healing—now and until the time of His return. He is coming.
