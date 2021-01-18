With over 155 references to the word JOY in Scripture, we can rest assured that God does indeed care about our emotional well-being; not only in temporal happiness but that everlasting and sustaining joy that comes from being His.
The Bible is filled with accounts of God’s people [especially David] being joyful. “And it came to pass as they came, when David was returned from the slaughter of the Philistine, that the women came out of all cities of Israel, singing and dancing, to meet king Saul, with tabrets, with joy, and with instruments of music.” (I Sam 18:6, KJV).
David strived to keep the Lord’s Commandments and to lead His people well; his efforts resulted in joy. “And the children of the Levites bare the ark of God upon their shoulders with the staves thereon, as Moses commanded according to the word of the LORD. And David spake to the chief of the Levites to appoint their brethren to be the singers with instruments of music, psalteries and harps and cymbals, sounding, by lifting up the voice with joy.” (I Chr 15:15-16).
Every time David set out to do something that would be pleasing to God, he was filled with joy. “So David, and the elders of Israel, and the captains over thousands, went to bring up the ark of the covenant of the LORD out of the house of Obed-edom with joy.” (I Chr 15:25). Because David put God first in his heart, his efforts to please God were contagious. The people made their offerings with a whole heart (not begrudgingly), and they too were filled with joy. “Then the people rejoiced, for that they offered willingly, because with perfect heart they offered willingly to the LORD: and David the king also rejoiced with great joy.” (I Chr 29:9).
David was overwhelmed with joyful emotion as he watched the people give to God so much that he prayed that future generations (and us today) would be told of the joy that comes from such actions. “I know also, my God, that thou triest the heart, and hast pleasure in uprightness. As for me, in the uprightness of mine heart I have willingly offered all these things: and now have I seen with joy thy people, which are present here, to offer willingly unto thee. O LORD God of Abraham, Isaac, and of Israel, our fathers, keep this for ever in the imagination of the thoughts of the heart of thy people, and prepare their heart unto thee.” (I Chr 29:17-18)
No wonder David’s psalms are filled with promises of the joy that will come from serving God. “But let all those that put their trust in thee rejoice: let them ever shout for joy, because thou defendest them: let them also that love thy name be joyful in thee.” (Psa 5:11). “Be glad in the LORD, and rejoice, ye righteous: and shout for joy, all ye that are upright in heart.” (Psa 32:11).
What a wonderful sinner’s prayer we have from David. After Nathan chastised him over Bathsheba, David wrote this Psalm. “Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy spirit from me. Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit. Then will I teach transgressors thy ways; and sinners shall be converted unto thee.” (Psa 51:10-13). We too repent of our wrongdoings and seek God’s mercy, that our joy will be full again.
The wisdom of the Proverbs also promise joy in serving the One Master. “A man hath joy by the answer of his mouth: and a word spoken in due season, how good is it!” (Prov 15:23).
The Old Testament Jews were filled with joy when Esther worked it out with the king to save them. “The Jews had light, and gladness, and joy, and honour.” (Est 8:16).
Isaiah wrote, “Behold, God is my salvation; I will trust, and not be afraid: for the LORD JEHOVAH is my strength and my song; he also is become my salvation. Therefore with joy shall ye draw water out of the wells of salvation.” (Isa 12:2-3). Old Testament believers looked forward to the Salvation to come, to the joy that came from serving God with a whole and pure heart.
Next week, we will study the joy fulfilled in the New Testament!
