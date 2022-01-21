What exactly is peace? As we struggle with hopes and dreams, finances, decisions and solutions, worries and frets, and doubts about the future, all we really need is to find the peace of Christ in our situation. He promised to send us His peace. Peace is the knowledge that God can handle anything the world (and the Evil One) throws at us.
We can find the word peace in the Scriptures over 400 times. God promised to give Abraham peace. “And thou shalt go to thy fathers in peace; thou shalt be buried in a good old age.” (Genesis 15:15). Before Abraham died, he wanted a precious and Godly wife for his son (Isaac), so he sent his servant back to his homeland to find the woman God would choose. Because of his leadership and trust in the Lord, his servant also relied on the Lord to provide. When he saw Rebekah, the servant did not run and shout at her--he waited on the Lord. “And the man wondering at her held his peace, to wit whether the LORD had made his journey prosperous or not.” (Gen 24:21).
Right before the Israelites crossed the Red Sea by God’s divine hand; Moses told them, “The Lord shall fight for you, and ye shall hold your peace.” (Ex 14:14). How often would we witness God’s miracles today if we would but hold our peace and get out of His way?
Joseph relied on the Lord to provide the answer to Pharaoh’s dream, which had caused such disturbance in Pharaoh’s mind. “And Joseph answered Pharaoh, saying, It is not in me: God shall give Pharaoh an answer of peace.” (Gen. 41:16). David’s psalms are filled with the promises of peace from God. “The LORD will give strength unto his people; the LORD will bless his people with peace.” (Psa. 29:11). He also gives us instructions on how to be obedient before the Lord. “Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.” (Psa 34:14). We are to seek to be at peace with those around us and not to create havoc. Foretelling of Christ’s words, David said, “But the meek shall inherit the earth; and shall delight themselves in the abundance of peace.” (Psa 37:11).
When we are obedient to the Lord with our time, and do the things that He has laid on our hearts, we are promised His peace. “LORD, thou wilt ordain peace for us: for thou also hast wrought all our works in us.” (Isa 26:12). Oft times, we may find ourselves in despair or in a slight depression, until we do something for someone else; then we feel better—not because we have merely gotten our minds off of our own troubles, but because we have been obedient to what the Lord had been telling us to do, and once we have done it (no matter how minor), He is pleased and sends us His peace.
Even when we are witnessing to others, we are to follow the sign of peace. Jesus instructed the disciples to offer the Gospel to all, but not force Him on anyone. “And when ye come into an house, salute it. And if the house be worthy, let your peace come upon it: but if it be not worthy, let your peace return to you.” (Matt 10:12-13).
We are not always to have our say, so to speak. There are times when we are to hold our peace and let God handle the situation. What better example of this than of Christ Himself, when faced with all of the false witnesses against Him. “But Jesus held his peace. And the high priest answered and said unto him, I adjure thee by the living God, that thou tell us whether thou be the Christ, the Son of God. Jesus saith unto him, Thou hast said: nevertheless I say unto you, Hereafter shall ye see the Son of man sitting on the right hand of power, and coming in the clouds of heaven.” (Matt 26:63-64).
Whatever the situation, whoever is troubling us, and whenever a problem arises, we are to take it to the Lord in prayer—trusting in Him to fulfill our every need, so that we too can hear the wonderful words, “And he said unto her, Daughter, thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace, and be whole of thy plague.” (Mark 5:34).
So let us always remember the promise of Christ to send His peace. Let us rely on it, strive for it, have faith in it, and live for it. “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27).
