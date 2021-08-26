We are never as happy as when we feel that we are in God’s favor--when His favor has shone upon us in some way. We are almost aglow outside, because we are so aglow inside. Yet never are we as miserable as when we seek after His favor and do not get it. Favor is only found 70 times in the Scriptures, and mostly in the Old Testament. Abraham found favor with God in Genesis 18:1-4. Laban sought to find favor with Joseph because he felt he had been blessed through him. “And Laban said unto him, I pray thee, if I have found favour in thine eyes, tarry: for I have learned by experience that the LORD hath blessed me for thy sake.” (Gen 30:27, KJV). After Joseph was sold into slavery by his own brothers, it became known that he too was in favor with God. “But the LORD was with Joseph, and showed him mercy, and gave him favour in the sight of the keeper of the prison.” (Gen 39:21).
When the Israelites were striving to get out of slavery from the Egyptians, God reassured Moses. “And I will give this people favour in the sight of the Egyptians: and it shall come to pass, that, when ye go, ye shall not go empty.” (Ex 3:21) “And the LORD gave the people favour in the sight of the Egyptians. Moreover the man Moses was very great in the land of Egypt, in the sight of Pharaoh's servants, and in the sight of the people.” (Ex 11:3).
But lest we forget that God’s way is the only way, and even when we think we are doing our very best, we can still find ourselves in dire straits and terribly miserable. We are still human and still have “woe is me” pity parties, just as Moses did. “I am not able to bear all this people alone, because it is too heavy for me. And if thou deal thus with me, kill me, I pray thee, out of hand, if I have found favour in thy sight; and let me not see my wretchedness.” (Num 11:14-15). Moses would rather be dead than to have failed in his efforts to be a good servant. When we have our pity parties, are we miserable because we are not getting everything we want, or are we miserable because we do not feel we are succeeding in being His servants?
Ruth (David’s great grandmother) sought favor with Boaz. “Then she said, Let me find favour in thy sight, my lord; for that thou hast comforted me, and for that thou hast spoken friendly unto thine handmaid, though I be not like unto one of thine handmaidens.” (Ruth 2:13). Samuel was in favor with God. “And the child Samuel grew on, and was in favour both with the LORD, and also with men.” (I Sam 2:26). David (the man after God’s own heart) sought favor with God, and he trusted God’s judgment concerning that favor. “And the king said unto Zadok, Carry back the ark of God into the city: if I shall find favour in the eyes of the LORD, he will bring me again, and show me both it, and his habitation: But if he thus say, I have no delight in thee; behold, here am I, let him do to me as seemeth good unto him.” (II Sam 15:25-26). Oh that we too would have that kind of trust. If you are like me, you beg and plead with God, and cry out for His favor, but then we have trouble when it does not come within a desired time limit.
In his Psalm of dedicating his house to the Lord, David said, “For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. And in my prosperity I said, I shall never be moved.
LORD, by thy favour thou hast made my mountain to stand strong: thou didst hide thy face, and I was troubled. I cried to thee, O LORD; and unto the LORD I made supplication.” (Psa 30:5-8).
Throughout the Old Testament, our heroes were those who found favor with God. Seek His favor with your whole heart and soul, and trust Him in his judgment of each matter. Next week, we will look at those in the New Testament who found favor with God and how that relates to us today.
