King David is known for his mighty works for the Lord. Beginning with killing the giant Goliath, he is also known for being a man after God’s own heart. He was not without sin; he was not perfect; yet God loved him so much and had such a wonderful relationship with him that he was an ancestor of the Messiah, our Christ!
One of the reasons that David was so dear to the Lord is that David would ‘cry’ out to Him for every need. What a wonderful lesson for us today. There are countless worries and distresses in this life that can lead us into doubts and fears if we try to go it alone. Of the more than 168 times that “cry” is found in Scripture, a large portion of them are in relation to David: his feats, trials, actions, prayers, and psalms. “Hear, O LORD, when I cry with my voice: have mercy also upon me, and answer me.” (Psalms 27:7, KJV). He rested his soul in the Lord and begged for an open communication with the Maker. “Unto thee will I cry, O Lord my rock; be not silent to me: lest, if thou be silent to me, I become like them that go down into the pit.” (Psa 28:1). Even when the wait seemed endless, he knew that he could trust in God. “I waited patiently for the LORD; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.” (Psa 40:1). When troubles came on him again and again, he remembered previous rescues from God and relied on them for strength. “Hear my cry, O God; attend unto my prayer. From the end of the earth will I cry unto thee, when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For thou hast been a shelter for me, and a strong tower from the enemy. I will abide in thy tabernacle for ever: I will trust in the covert of thy wings. Selah.” (Psa 61:1-4).
When Jesus came, He was addressed as the Son of David by the blind Bartimaeus, “And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out, and say, Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me. And many charged him that he should hold his peace: but he cried the more a great deal, Thou son of David, have mercy on me.” (Matt 10:47-48). Bartimaeus had heard the Scriptures and even though he was blind, he knew who Jesus was, and he believed that Jesus could heal him. Jesus commanded Bartimaeus to rise and come to Him, and he did. “And Jesus answered and said unto him, What wilt thou that I should do unto thee? The blind man said unto him, Lord, that I might receive my sight. And Jesus said unto him, Go thy way; thy faith hath made thee whole. And immediately he received his sight, and followed Jesus in the way.” (Matt 10:51-52).
Are we presenting ALL of our troubles to the Lord? Are we CRYING out to Him for attention? Do we acknowledge and believe that He can do ALL things; heal ALL wounds; save ALL who believe in Him? Jesus promised, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.” (Matt 7:7-8). Never be ashamed, embarrassed, or too arrogant to cry out to God for help — He will help.
As we ready our own hearts to celebrate the time of year that we celebrate the resurrection of our Savior, tell someone what Easter is all about so they can also “cry out to God,” and become a believer in Christ!
