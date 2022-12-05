The root system of any tree is vital to its ability to grow and have longevity. So too is our root system in the Lord of vital importance. God warned His people, through Moses, to stay away from foreign idols of worship, lest they take root and bear gall and wormwood. “Lest there should be among you man, or woman, or family, or tribe, whose heart turneth away this day from the LORD our God, to go and serve the gods of these nations; lest there should be among you a root that beareth gall and wormwood.” (Deut 29:18, KJV).
When the Israelites provoked the Lord to anger with their groves to foreign gods, He decided to “root up Israel out of this good land.” (I King 14:15). Later, after repentance and obedience, their favor with God was restored, “And the remnant that is escaped of the house of Judah shall yet again take root downward, and bear fruit upward.” (II King 19:30). Proverbs 12:3 proclaims, “A man shall not be established by wickedness: but the root of the righteous shall not be moved.” Again, in Proverbs 12:12, we learn that “The wicked desireth the net of evil men: but the root of the righteous yieldeth fruit.”
Jesus explains the root system of the Word of God in our hearts during His parable of the Seed. “And when the sun was up, they were scorched; and because they had no root, they withered away. …Yet hath he not root in himself, but dureth for a while: for when tribulation or persecution ariseth because of the word, by and by he is offended.” (Matt 13:6, 21). When times are good and plentiful, it is easier to tithe and be kind to our neighbors; however, during times of economic crisis, we become more and more selfish. We sing praises to our King when we are encompassed by fellow Christians; but, alas, when we are alone in a crowd of unbelievers—we tend to grow silent about our Lord. Paul reminded us that “if the root be holy, so are the branches.” (Rom 11:16).
We must not leave out of our discussion the infamous “root of all evil,” which is the love of money, “which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (I Tim 6:10). Jesus plainly told us, “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other, or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.” (Matt 6:24). Money is needed to buy food, clothing, and shelter ( necessary substances for life); however, loving and wanting money more than loving and wanting a closer relationship with the Lord is sinful—the woes of sorrow will surely follow. “That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, May be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; And to know the love of Christ which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fullness of God.” (Eph 3:17-19).
Isaiah portrays what will happen to Israel if they deny God’s truth and turn from Him, “Therefore as the fire devoureth the stubble, and the flame consumeth the chaff, so their root shall be as rottenness, and their blossom shall go up as dust: because they have cast away the law of the LORD of hosts, and despised the word of the Holy One of Israel.” (Isa 5:24). Isaiah foretold in Isa 11:1 of the coming of Jesus, “and there shall come forth a rod out of the stem of Jesse, and a branch shall grow out of his roots.”
Finally, in the Book of Revelation, our Lord is called the root. “And one of the elders saith unto me, Weep not: behold, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, hath prevailed to open the book, and to loose the seven seals thereof.” (Rev 5:5). “I Jesus have sent mine angel to testify unto you these things in the churches. I am the root and the offspring of David, and the bright and morning star.”(Rev 22:16). Our root system should be manifested in our actions and deeds—a foundation rooted in Christ Jesus that prompts us to act and live as true Christians.
