The Salvation message includes justification by faith, yet it does not exclude nor limit the Atonement/forgiveness of sins through Christ Jesus. Paul explains in Romans chapter four that Abraham’s faith was, “And therefore it was imputed to him for righteousness. Now it was not written for his sake alone, that it was imputed to him; But for us also, to whom it shall be imputed, if we believe on him that raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead; Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification. Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Romans 4:22-5:1, KJV).
Therefore, justification by faith means that we who believe that the Son of God, Jesus Christ, died for our sins and was raised from the dead, are justified in Him. Old Testament believers (the ancient Jews) had a covenant of grace with God, not a covenant of works toward righteousness; both Jews and Gentiles are saved through Christ Jesus, who expects service, “For in Jesus Christ neither circumcision availeth any thing, nor uncircumcision; but faith which worketh by love.” (Galatians 5:6).
The righteous of the Old Testament were so because of their faith in God—they believed what He told them and trusted in Him to do as He said. As time progressed into the Jews of the New Testament era of Christ, the overseers (Pharisees and scribes) of God’s chosen people had established a set of rules and regulations. These rules were based on the foundation of the original Ten Commandments per se, yet they contained man-made amendments and bills of rights, if you will.
The leaders forced people to worship the Law more than they worshipped God (as a general rule). The Law became an idol, because they placed it in their hearts and actions, between them and God. Outward shows of pious and righteous behavior were all that mattered, such as attending specified worship services, public prayers and almsgiving, etc. The people did not look at the hearts of others; a right heart with the Maker was ignored.
Paul’s teaching of justification by faith was intended to present to the Jewish community of the day the error of their ways, just as Jesus’ teaching did, “For I say unto you, That except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 5:20).
Faith brings forth righteousness; cold-hearted obedience to law does not.
Although some Jews did practice the rigid structure of the scribes and Pharisees, others (John the Baptist, Joseph, Simeon, Anna, etc.) were righteous through their true-hearted faith in God. We cannot say that justification by faith is the only theme of Paul’s teachings; rather it is part of the central theme of Christ. It would be like saying that Jesus is not part of the Trinity. Justification, Salvation, Atonement, Faith, Forgiveness of sins—all are inclusive of the central theme of Paul’s teaching.
The Salvation message is all-inclusive of justification by faith, the Atonement, forgiveness of sins, life-everlasting through Christ Jesus, who died on the Cross for our sins and rose from the dead—coming again.
