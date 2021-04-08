When we think of manna, we think of the Israelites wandering around in the wilderness for forty years, after the Lord freed them from Egypt. We also know from Scripture that it was white and tasted like honey wafers. We know that it came every morning, and the people went out and gathered what they needed for that day. If there were leftovers, it would not keep until the next day; it would spoil quickly and fill with worms; except on the day before the Sabbath. Only on that day would it keep until the next so that the people would not have to work on the Sabbath Day. We live in a land filled with milk and honey, not to mention an insurmountable variety of foods to choose from each day. How would we like to eat the exact same thing each and every day for forty years? Mmm.
God had performed so many miracles before and during the escape from bondage for His people. Why, when He had shown His power and might and authority to the world, would He give His people this humble food for so long? He led them every day with a pillar of fire by night and a smoke pillar by day. Why not surprise them every morning with a new feast for the day? “Who fed thee in the wilderness with manna, which thy fathers knew not, that he might humble thee, and that he might prove thee, to do thee good at thy latter end.” (Deut 8:16, KJV).
How often today do we wonder why (if God loves us so much) He does not lavish us with riches and glory? Why can we not have every thing we ask for—when we ask for it? It is so that He can humble us and prove us. This is a hard lesson in the life of the Christian. We are special, we are loved, and Jesus died for us. Through Christ, we are God’s children. And yes, with that knowledge comes obedience. Jesus is our Manna today. He said, “I am the living bread which came down from heaven:…This is that bread which came down from heaven: not as your fathers did eat manna, and are dead: he that eateth of this bread shall live for ever.” (John 6:51, 58).
This is why the Lord taught us to pray for God to give us this day our daily bread. It is all part of faith in Him; to know that He will provide us each day with what we need. He wants us to understand and believe that He gives us the air we breath, the food and nourishment we need, and also the Spiritual encouragement we need in this life. He does not dump all of our blessings on us at one time either. He sends them our way on a daily basis—as needed—in His wisdom and in His timing, which is perfect. He is always there to carry us through the difficult and trying times, if we will only trust in Him. All of the money, fame, health, and kingdoms of the world are worthless to us if we do not have Christ in our hearts.
We all love to give. What we do not like is to be talked about negatively by an ungrateful recipient of our gifts, and since we are created in God’s image, we should be able to understand how our complaining makes Him feel. “And he humbled thee, and suffered thee to hunger, and fed thee with manna, which thou knewest not, neither did thy fathers know; that he might make thee know that man doth not live by bread only, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of the LORD doth man live." (Deut 8:3).
Let us be so very thankful to Him daily for each and every blessing—our daily manna from above.
