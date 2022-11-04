The term “hold fast” seems to contradict itself—kind of like jumbo shrimp, yet it is easy to understand. To hold fast means to remain firm in our belief, to hold true and dear the words of Christ—the Salvation in Christ alone.
Job was verbally attacked again and again by his so-called friends while he was “apparently” forsaken by God. To Bildad’s abusive words, Job replied, “As God liveth, who hath taken away my judgment; and the Almighty, who hath vexed my soul; All the while my breath is in me, and the spirit of God is in my nostrils; My lips shall not speak wickedness, nor my tongue utter deceit. God forbid that I should justify you: till I die I will not remove mine integrity from me. My righteousness I hold fast, and will not let it go: my heart shall not reproach me so long as I live.” (Job 27:2-6, KJV). What a wonderful testimony, after losing home, family, livelihood, and all earthly possessions, Job held fast to the truth of God’s everlasting love and mercy. How many of us would have walked away from our faith? It is easy to love and worship God when we see Him all around us, helping us each day, blessing us again and again; but when He is silent to our cries (for a time), or when He seems to be taking more things away than He is giving us, we tend to waiver.
We are not to waiver in our faith. We are to hold fast (as Job did) through it all, for the sake of the Gospel. Faith is about believing when we can not see the horizon; faith is about believing that Jesus came to earth as the Incarnate Son of God, gave His life for our sins that we could be forgiven, and rose again on the third day—overcoming death and the grave. Faith is knowing in our hearts that God is righteous and true, that even (especially) when we do not and can not understand our sufferings, that we are not forsaken after we are saved, because God can not lie. He promised that if we believe in Christ, we have Salvation forevermore. “That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.” John 3:15).
Let us not waver; let us hold fast. “Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;) And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” (Heb 10:23-25).
Let us be thankful, especially during the hard times. “Rejoice evermore.
Pray without ceasing. In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. Quench not the Spirit. Despise not prophesyings. Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. Abstain from all appearance of evil. And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it.” (I Th 5:16-24).
Live for Christ today (while we still have a today). “But Christ as a son over his own house; whose house are we, if we hold fast the confidence and the rejoicing of the hope firm unto the end. Wherefore (as the Holy Ghost saith, Today if ye will hear his voice, Harden not your hearts, as in the provocation, in the day of temptation in the wilderness.” (Heb 3:6-8) Again, let us not waiver; let us hold fast, because, “When your fathers tempted me, proved me, and saw my works forty years. Wherefore I was grieved with that generation, and said, They do always err in their heart; and they have not known my ways. So I sware in my wrath, They shall not enter into my rest.) Take heed, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief, in departing from the living God.” (Heb 3:9-12). Hold fast daily, until our day comes (Unlike those of old who forsook their faith). “So we see that they could not enter in because of unbelief. Let us therefore fear, lest, a promise being left us of entering into his rest, any of you should seem to come short of it.” (Heb 3:19-4:1).
Christ says, “But that which ye have already hold fast till I come.” (Rev 2:25). And, “Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.” (Rev 3:3). Hold Fast!
