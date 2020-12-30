Several of the “friends” that are mentioned in the Bible turn out to be traitors in the end — good time friends, if you will. Job’s friends are the most famous in the Old Testament, because he had to listen to their cruel accusations during his time of need. Repeatedly he berated their pseudo friendship. “To him that is afflicted pity should be shown from his friend; but he forsaketh the fear of the Almighty.” (Job 6:14, KJV). He realized that his only hope for comfort would come from God alone. “My friends scorn me: but mine eye poureth out tears unto God.” (Job 16:20). Job’s friends loved him as long as he was being outwardly blessed by the Lord; however, when troubles came, they immediately turned on him, until God intervened on his behalf.
When we think of the faithfulness of Moses and how he served God so obediently, we tend to forget that he and the Lord were friends (not only Master and servant). Moses (like Abraham) is said to have been treated as a friend by God Himself. Like most friendships, Moses felt that he was all-in as long as God would be with him; he did not want to do anything if God was not going to be with him. “And the Lord spake unto Moses face to face, as a man speaketh unto his friend. And he turned again into the camp: but his servant Joshua, the son of Nun, a young man, departed not out of the tabernacle. And Moses said unto the LORD, See, thou sayest unto me, Bring up this people: and thou hast not let me know whom thou wilt send with me. Yet thou hast said, I know thee by name, and thou hast also found grace in my sight. Now therefore, I pray thee, if I have found grace in thy sight, show me now thy way, that I may know thee, that I may find grace in thy sight: and consider that this nation is thy people. And he said, My presence shall go with thee, and I will give thee rest.” (Ex 33:11-14). We too need to have this attitude when we make decisions about our future. If God is not going to be in the decision-making process (via our prayers), we should forego the process; they are not worth considering.
David was bitten by the bad friend bug many times over, yet he poured out his heart to the Lord in Psalms rather than trying to seek revenge. “They rewarded me evil for good to the spoiling of my soul. But as for me, when they were sick, my clothing was sackcloth: I humbled my soul with fasting; and my prayer returned into mine own bosom. I behaved myself as though he had been my friend or brother: I bowed down heavily, as one that mourneth for his mother.” (Ps 35:12-14). He also had dear and loyal friends as well. Hushai was one such friend to David. Hushai, David’s friend (II Sam 16:16) went into the enemy’s camp of Absalom in order to gain information that would save David’s life.
John the Baptist was a true friend to Christ Jesus; his example of friendship is unconditional. He was a Godly prophet, he had plenty of followers, and he had all of the attention (the center of the spotlight); but he wanted his own followers to follow Jesus instead. “Ye yourselves bear me witness, that I said, I am not the Christ, but that I am sent before him. He that hath the bride is the bridegroom: but the friend of the bridegroom, which standeth and heareth him, rejoiceth greatly because of the bridegroom’s voice: this my joy therefore is fulfilled. He must increase, but I must decrease.” (John 3:28-30). All of John’s efforts were to prepare the way for Christ, not to shine with Him. Are we working to introduce Jesus to others, or to make ourselves shine?
Jesus is the ultimate friend. He proclaimed His friendship toward those who believed in him. “The Son of man came eating and drinking, and they say, Behold a man gluttonous, and a winebibber, a friend of publicans and sinners. But wisdom is justified of her children.” (Matt 11:19). He was later betrayed by one of His “friends,” Judas. In mockery over Judas’ betrayal, He said, “And Jesus said unto him, Friend, wherefore art thou come? Then came they, and laid hands on Jesus, and took him.” (Matt 26:50).
The question for us today is whether we want to be a friend to God, like Moses and Abraham and John the Baptist. “And the scripture was fulfilled which saith, Abraham believed God, and it was imputed unto him for righteousness: and he was called the Friend of God.” (James 2:23). Or do we prefer to be a friend to the world. “Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts. Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God.” (James 4:3-4). If we desire the things of this world more than we desire a friendship with Jesus, then we are His foe. The On True and Living God (Father, Son, and Holy Ghost) is the only true friend we really have — always by our side to comfort us in our darkest hours.
