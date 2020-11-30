Of the 47 times that we find “garden” in the Bible, we have several named gardens: Eden (also referred to as the garden of the Lord), the garden of Uzza, the king’s garden, and the king’s palace garden.
“And the LORD God planted a garden eastward in Eden; and there he put the man whom he had formed.” (Gen 2:8, KJV).
Can you imagine just how lovely and beautiful this garden was that God Himself had planted?
The Garden of Eden whereby the old adage ‘live in my house, live by my rules,’ originated in the purest form. Adam and Eve were living in Eden, the garden of God, with but one rule: Do not eat of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. Sweat had never been and was unknown. All they could ever want was provided freely. Greed and “entitlement” crept in through the voice of “that old serpent the Devil” with the subtle serpent tempting Eve to partake of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil.
People have dreams of great riches and huge mansions filled with servants for them in Heaven, but would we not be better off to dream of being in the Garden of God-- enjoying walks with the Lord “…in the cool of the day.” (Gen 3:8), playing with the animals, and eating without working for it?
Are we not created to bring pleasure to God? Are our happiest moments in life those times when we feel His presence and have a conversation with our Lord God? We can refresh ourselves in Him when we sing songs like the old hymn In the Garden by C. Austin Miles.
Which do you enjoy more—the performance of your work and duties or sitting down and talking over a job well done? Yes, Heaven is filled with glorious things that cannot be imagined, but to take my walk with my Lord is what I dream of, work for, and look forward to. When He will answer my foolish questions and explain my own life to me, when He will relate the times in my life that I made Him smile, when He will talk about that time that I made Him laugh joyfully at my eagerness to please Him. Or when we remember together our worst times on earth (the times when I only had Him to lean on). These are precious dreams to strive for.
When our hearts are right with God, when we have repented of our sins and received forgiveness in Christ, we do no do as Adam did, “And he said, I heard thy voice in the garden, and I was afraid, because I was naked, and I hid myself.” (Gen. 3:10).
Nay, when we hear the voice of the Lord, we squeal with delight and say, “Here I am, Here I am, I’ve been waiting for You!” Until Jesus comes back to get us, the Garden of Eden is protected, “So he drove out the man; and he placed at the east of the garden of Eden Cherubims, and a flaming sword which turned every way, to keep the way of the tree of life.” (Gen 3:24).
When we look to the Scriptures, we find in the Book of Revelation that same “Tree of Life which is in the midst of the paradise of God.” (Rev 2:7).
Like Lot looking out over the plain of Jordan, when we see a well-watered land filled with beautiful crops and trees, we think of the Garden of the Lord.
“And Lot lifted up his eyes, and beheld all the plain of Jordan, that it was well watered every where, before the LORD destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah, even as the garden of the LORD, like the land of Egypt, as thou comest unto Zoar.” (Gen. 13:10).
We cannot help but think of the peaceful serenity of God’s blessings on the earth.
God reminded His people, “For the land, whither thou goest in to possess it, is not as the land of Egypt, from whence ye came out, where thou sowedst thy seed, and wateredst it with thy foot, as a garden of herbs: But the land, whither ye go to possess it, is a land of hills and valleys, and drinketh water of the rain of heaven: A land which the LORD thy God careth for: the eyes of the LORD thy God are always upon it, from the beginning of the year even unto the end of the year.” (Deut 11:10-12).
They would not have little herb gardens in their homes that they had to water manually and meticulously watch over for a tiny crop. They would be in a land that provided for them with very little care. They would have watering from heaven and experience the Lord’s blessings on a daily basis—if they obeyed Him.
The kings in the Old Testament had gardens near their palaces, a place for evening strolls among the beautiful herbs and flowers. Some even had burial plots (sepulchers) within the gardens. Manasseh was buried in the garden of Uzza, near his own house. (II Kings 21:18). This may well be where our custom of placing flowers on graves originated. A statement that even though believing loved ones have passed on to be with the Lord, and man’s life is but a flower, we still retain our hopes for the future, a hope in Christ.
During times of drought (economic recession), we still have the Lord’s promises before us in Isaiah 58:11, “And the LORD shall guide thee continually, and satisfy thy soul in drought, and make fat thy bones: and thou shalt be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water, whose waters fail not.”
Jesus enjoyed the gardens when He walked the earth, “When Jesus had spoken these words, he went forth with his disciples over the brook Cedron, where was a garden, into the which he entered, and his disciples.” (John 18:1).
When His time drew to the end, Jesus went to the Father in prayer in the garden of Gethsemane. Just as gardens draw our hearts closer to the Lord, so too did that garden provide a peaceful place for Him to talk with our Father.
After His crucifixion, Jesus was buried in a new sepulcher in the garden. (John 19:41). Another reminder, this time from the New Testament, of graves amongst flowers—this time symbolizing how loss of this life leads to beauty and glory in Heaven with our Savior. Yet, let us remember Jesus’ words, “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! Because ye build the tombs of the prophets, and garnish the sepulchres of the righteous.” (Matt 23:29).
His meaning was that we place flowers on graves of the righteous (and we are guilty today) and forget the laws of God that they lived by. Too often we do not stand by those who are standing up for the Word of God. We are all guilty and sin daily. When we remember loved ones who have gone on to be with Christ, let us remember the reason they were so dear to us—because Christ shined through them during their lives. Let our lights for Jesus shine brighter than ever before. Let us look ever-forward to our walk in God’s Garden with our Lord.
