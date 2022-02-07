How are we to be happy when we see the world in chaos? We find the word “happy” twenty-five times in the Bible. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of self-help books in print about how to obtain happiness, but what does the Bible say about being happy, and how does one achieve true happiness?
The first person to say she was happy in the Scriptures was Leah (Jacob’s wife) when she gave birth to Asher. “And Leah said, Happy am I, for the daughters will call me blessed: and she called his name Asher.” (Genesis 30:13, KJV). Israel (God’s chosen people) was happy as a nation, because God was on their side. “Happy art thou, O Israel: who is like unto thee, O people saved by the LORD, the shield of thy help, and who is the sword of thy excellency! and thine enemies shall be found liars unto thee; and thou shalt tread upon their high places.” (Deut 33:29). The Queen of Sheba came from afar to try King Solomon with hard questions, and when she finished questioning him, she praised King Solomon for his wisdom and claimed that all of his people were happy that they lived in his country. “Happy are thy men, happy are these thy servants, which stand continually before thee, and that hear thy wisdom.” (I Kings 10:8).
In Psalms we find claims of happiness for those who triumph over evil (Psalms 127:5 and 137:8-9) and for those who work hard and earn their own way (Psalms 128:2). Kind David said repeatedly that true happiness comes from worshipping the one true God and having one’s hope in Him. “Happy is that people, that is in such a case: yea, happy is that people, whose God is the LORD.” (Psa 144:15). “Happy is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the LORD his God.” (Psa 146:5).
The wisdom in the Proverbs also states true happiness. “Happy is the man that findeth wisdom, and the man that getteth understanding.” (Prov 3:13); “He that despiseth his neighbour sinneth: but he that hath mercy on the poor, happy is he.” (Prov 14:21); “He that handleth a matter wisely shall find good: and whoso trusteth in the LORD, happy is he.” (Prov 16:20); “Happy is the man that feareth always: but he that hardeneth his heart shall fall into mischief.” (Prov 28:14); and “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.” (Prov 29:18). We have a “book of wisdom” from the Lord, the Book of Proverbs, and His wisdom brings us happiness.
Jesus actively demonstrated how to be happy and said, “Ye call me Master and Lord: and ye say well; for so I am. If I then, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet; ye also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example, that ye should do as I have done to you. Verily, verily, I say unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord; neither he that is sent greater than he that sent him. If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do them.” (John 13:13-17). The more we learn of Jesus, the happier we are.
The Apostle Paul stated his happiness in the ability to give testimony of our Lord and Savior in Acts 26. James said that endurance and patience brings happiness, and the bold Apostle Peter wrote that happiness comes when we suffer for the sake of the Gospel.
“But and if ye suffer for righteousness’ sake, happy are ye: and be not afraid of their terror, neither be troubled;” (I Peter 3:14); and “If ye be reproached for the name of Christ, happy are ye; for the spirit of glory and of God resteth upon you: on their part he is evil spoken of, but on your part he is glorified.” (I Peter 4:14).
Therefore, we attain true happiness by studying the Bible, so we can know and understand God’s laws—that we may be obedient. We rejoice in our blessings from above. As God’s children through Christ, we realize that like the Israelites in the Old Testament, we are His, and that alone makes us happy. We are like Solomon’s people in that we have the greatest of wisdom (sent by God) at our fingertips, so that makes us happy. We rejoice when justice prevails. We obey Jesus and serve our fellowman as our Master demonstrated that we will be happy in the Lord. We give an account of our faith when opportunity presents itself, and we endure patiently, especially when we are reproached for spreading the Gospel of Christ. Living for Jesus can and should make us happy.
