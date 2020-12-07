We are all familiar with the ending of the Lord’s prayer saying, “Deliver us from evil.” (Matt 6:13, KJV).
We tend to say it without the reverence and authority that it deserves. Yes, we expect the Lord to protect us from the evil that exists in this world (and from the evil intentions from other people), but do we realize that this prayer also refers to our own evil thoughts and intentions?
The word evil is found in 457 Bible verses, and it is not to be ignored. The first mention is in the Garden of Eden, the tree of knowledge of good and evil—of which Eve and Adam partook. How wonderful to think of a time when humans did not even know what evil was, and had never experienced evil. Eventually, evil became so rampant in the world that the Lord destroyed it with the flood. After leaving the ark, Noah built an altar to God and pleased Him.
“And the LORD smelled a sweet savour; and the LORD said in his heart, I will not again curse the ground any more for man's sake; for the imagination of man's heart is evil from his youth; neither will I again smite any more every thing living, as I have done.” (Gen 8:21, KJV).
Then came the rainbow, a gift from the Lord for as long as time stands, to remind us and Him that evil will not prevail.
Joseph, who was sold into slavery as a youth and reported for dead to his father Israel by his own brothers, ended the saga with praise for the Lord. In forgiving his brothers, he said, “But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive.” (Gen 50:20).
How often can we too look back on our lives and see how God was working to bring good out of an evil-intended situation—delivering us and glorifying Himself.
Moses repeatedly let Pharaoh know that the way he was treating the Israelites was evil, and he eventually had to watch them be delivered by the Lord, while he and his men lost their lives. The Israelites were provided for daily by the Lord, yet they became unsatisfied with free food and no work, and started to grumble and complain. We too commit evil when we complain about everything in our lives, just as the Israelites did. We must wonder if the Lord is saying the same thing about us today as he did then, “How long shall I bear with this evil congregation, which murmur against me? I have heard the murmurings of the children of Israel, which they murmur against me.” (Num 14:27).
Yes, there are times when no matter how much we try to do right, we are like King David, and have to realize, “They rewarded me evil for good to the spoiling of my soul. “ (Psa 35:12).
Because few things are as hard to swallow as doing the right thing and then feeling like evil still got the upper hand. But we must remember that evil will not be in heaven. No matter what happens to us here, if we believe in the only Son of God, Christ Jesus, we will be with Him for all eternity. Heaven will be even more beautiful than those first days in the Garden of Eden—peaceful beauty and walks with our Lord, yet without even the possibility of evil around us.
So when we pray, “Deliver us from evil,” let us remember that we are praying to be delivered from the evil acts of others, our own evil thoughts, and for the promise of an evil-free heaven in God’s kingdom forever.
