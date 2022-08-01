We Christians serve the Living God. God is not dead; He is not an idol or a carved image that cannot hear our cries nor see our suffering. When God was going to speak with the Israelites in the Old Testament, the Israelites literally freaked out. God was (and is) so holy that no human can be in His presence without purification, or they will die because of His great holiness. They wanted Moses to go up the mountain and talk with God and just let them know what He said. “Now therefore why should we die? for this great fire will consume us: if we hear the voice of the LORD our God any more, then we shall die. For who is there of all flesh, that hath heard the voice of the living God speaking out of the midst of the fire, as we have, and lived? Go thou near, and hear all that the LORD our God shall say: and speak thou unto us all that the LORD our God shall speak unto thee; and we will hear it, and do it.” (Deut 5:25-27, KJV)
After Moses, Joshua led the people by reminding them that they were serving the Living God, and He would drive out their enemies from before them. Later, little David came along and could not believe all of the armies surrounding Goliath that were allowing the giant to defy the name of the Living God. “And David spake to the men that stood by him, saying, What shall be done to the man that killeth this Philistine, and taketh away the reproach from Israel? for who is this uncircumcised Philistine, that he should defy the armies of the living God?” (I Sam 17:26). When mocked for his courage, David recounted the many times that God had delivered him, “Thy servant slew both the lion and the bear: and this uncircumcised Philistine shall be as one of them, seeing he hath defied the armies of the living God. David said moreover, The LORD that delivered me out of the paw of the lion, and out of the paw of the bear, he will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine. And Saul said unto David, Go, and the LORD be with thee.” (I Sam 17:36-37). And David slew Goliath with a small stone, because when God is for us, who can be against us?
Years later, King Hezekiah was also a servant of the living God. Bad news of a takeover came to him, “And it came to pass, when king Hezekiah heard it, that he rent his clothes, and covered himself with sackcloth, and went into the house of the LORD. And he sent Eliakim, which was over the household, and Shebna the scribe, and the elders of the priests, covered with sackcloth, to Isaiah the prophet the son of Amoz. And they said unto him, Thus saith Hezekiah, This day is a day of trouble, and of rebuke, and blasphemy: for the children are come to the birth, and there is not strength to bring forth. It may be the LORD thy God will hear all the words of Rab-shakeh, whom the king of Assyria his master hath sent to reproach the living God; and will reprove the words which the LORD thy God hath heard: wherefore lift up thy prayer for the remnant that are left. So the servants of king Hezekiah came to Isaiah.” (II Kings 19:1-5). Getting word from God, “And Isaiah said unto them, Thus shall ye say to your master, Thus saith the LORD, Be not afraid of the words which thou hast heard, with which the servants of the king of Assyria have blasphemed me. Behold, I will send a blast upon him, and he shall hear a rumour, and shall return to his own land; and I will cause him to fall by the sword in his own land. “ (II Kings 19:16-17). After receiving this comforting message, Hezekiah went into the house of the Lord and prayed. His prayers were answered, and the Living God prevailed. “And it came to pass that night, that the angel of the LORD went out, and smote in the camp of the Assyrians an hundred fourscore and five thousand: and when they arose early in the morning, behold, they were all dead corpses.” (II Kings 19:35).
The prophet Jeremiah reminds us, “But the LORD is the true God, he is the living God, and an everlasting king: at his wrath the earth shall tremble, and the nations shall not be able to abide his indignation.” (Jer 10:10).
Daniel survived a night in the den of ferocious lions because of his faith in the living God. “And when he came to the den, he cried with a lamentable voice unto Daniel: and the king spake and said to Daniel, O Daniel, servant of the living God, is thy God, whom thou servest continually, able to deliver thee from the lions? Then said Daniel unto the king, O king, live for ever. My God hath sent his angel, and hath shut the lions' mouths, that they have not hurt me: forasmuch as before him innocency was found in me; and also before thee, O king, have I done no hurt.” (Dan 6:20-22).
Who did Peter declare that Jesus was? “And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.” (Matt 16:16). Therefore, because of our faith in Christ (the Son of the Living God,) we are part of the family of God, “And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.” (II Cor 6:16).
Never forget that God is the God of the living. We are His precious children. He hears every prayer, every heartache, every plea; and He sees every need. He will help us, comfort us, and Shepherd us through it all.
